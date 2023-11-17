House Speaker Johnson Posts Link to ALL J6 Tapes (Liz Cheney Fires Back With 1 Clip)

Earlier today Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said he'd be posting all January 6th-related videos as previously promised, and later on he delivered:

When I ran for Speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021. Truth and transparency are critical. Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours. In the meantime, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored. This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials. I commend Chairman Loudermilk and his team for their diligent work to ensure the thousands of hours of videos are promptly processed to be uploaded to the committee’s public website. Processing will involve blurring the faces of private citizens on the yet unreleased tapes to avoid any persons from being targeted for retaliation of any kind and segregating an estimated 5% of the videos that may involve sensitive security information related to the building architecture.

Johnson posted the link to all the videos, which many are now sifting through:

Follow the link below to view the January 6th tapes for yourself.



To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker.



This website will be updated… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2023

Earlier today we predicted this would cause a meltdown not just from the Left, but from certain former Republican members of Congress who were on the January 6th Commission and took part in the selective release of videos helpful to the preferred narrative.

Sure enough, former congresswoman and J6 Commission member Liz Cheney served up a response in the form of a single video:

Here’s some January 6th video for you.



pic.twitter.com/MReMysC534 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 17, 2023

With that in mind, Cheney certainly won't mind if ALL the videos are seen, right?

Panicking, Liz? Are you afraid that now people are going to see what happened BEFORE your cherry picked clips? — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 17, 2023

Alphabet agency put on a good show for those clips. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 17, 2023

Liz Cheney is so mad the truth about J6 is being released that she might run for Congress and lose by almost 40 points again https://t.co/LPdgQ7iv8f — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 17, 2023

Ouch!

Tens thousand hours of video and the best they can do is a 30 sec clip of people fighting the cops (who instigated it btw) https://t.co/PlXIrKVsye — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 17, 2023

I’ve seen more violence at a summer of love, @Liz_Cheney https://t.co/NRCQGgXkCG — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 17, 2023

There was no House Commission on the 2020 riots for some reason.

Your narrative literally fell apart — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) November 17, 2023

Shouldn't Cheney and the rest want all the videos released for full transparency? You'd think so, but apparently not.

All we know is that there will be no House commission over what happened at the Capitol earlier this week:

Democrats fighting the cops at the Capitol two days ago pic.twitter.com/IXcdpYvecL — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 17, 2023

***

