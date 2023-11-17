House Speaker Mike Johnson's Tweet About ALL January 6 Tapes Means Brace for Meltdowns

'Win For The Good Guys': Army To Change Discharge Reason and Invite Back...
Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on November 17, 2023
Twitchy

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson tweeted a while ago that he's going to follow through on a promise and do something the January 6th Commission never would have considered:

We're not sure if Johnson's tweet means he's releasing all the tapes today, or if he's only making the announcement today and releasing the tapes at a later date. 

Republicans are applauding the Speaker for this move:

However, the Democrat (and certain former House Republicans) meltdowns will begin in 3... 2... 1...

*** 

