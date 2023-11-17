House Speaker Mike Johnson's Tweet About ALL January 6 Tapes Means Brace for Meltdowns

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson tweeted a while ago that he's going to follow through on a promise and do something the January 6th Commission never would have considered:

Advertisement

Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2023

We're not sure if Johnson's tweet means he's releasing all the tapes today, or if he's only making the announcement today and releasing the tapes at a later date.

Republicans are applauding the Speaker for this move:

Doing what he said he would do. Good. https://t.co/zToJ1pJ9fn — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 17, 2023

However, the Democrat (and certain former House Republicans) meltdowns will begin in 3... 2... 1...

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!