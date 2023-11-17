ABC News' Jon Karl Advises Voters to Consider Threat From Trump Before Voting...
GREAT Timing! Biden Campaign Reportedly Considering Joining TikTok

Doug P.  |  12:20 PM on November 17, 2023
With the 2024 presidential election now less than a year away, polls are showing President Biden trailing Trump in the majority of swing states and approval ratings circling the drain, the Biden campaign is looking for fresh ways to gaslight potential voters. 

Considering another TikTok-related story a couple of days ago, this report comes right on cue: 

Is the timing of this news accidental or intentional on the part of the Biden campaign? After all, it was just this week that TikTok was shown to be a great tool when it comes to rehabbing an image in the eyes of some younger people: 

Perhaps the Biden campaign figured that if TikTok could be used to convince some younger voters that Osama Bin Laden was a good guy then maybe those same people can be fooled into believing "Bidenomics" brought about a great economy.

But desperate political times call for desperate political measures.

The Biden campaign would have to spin something, however: 


