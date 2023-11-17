GREAT Timing! Biden Campaign Reportedly Considering Joining TikTok

With the 2024 presidential election now less than a year away, polls are showing President Biden trailing Trump in the majority of swing states and approval ratings circling the drain, the Biden campaign is looking for fresh ways to gaslight potential voters.

Advertisement

Considering another TikTok-related story a couple of days ago, this report comes right on cue:

📱SCOOP by @axios @AlexThomp & @SophiaCai99@joebiden campaign is privately debating whether to join @tiktok_us to reach more young voters, despite data-privacy fears



• His campaign has been drafting off big influencers w/o getting its own account



👇 https://t.co/4oQTPFVpcI — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) November 17, 2023

SCOOP: Biden's re-election campaign is considering a jump onto TikTok at a time when polls suggest the president needs to boost his appeal to voters under 30 — a group that typically favors Democrats by significant margins. https://t.co/BhfCemhCuc — Axios (@axios) November 17, 2023

Is the timing of this news accidental or intentional on the part of the Biden campaign? After all, it was just this week that TikTok was shown to be a great tool when it comes to rehabbing an image in the eyes of some younger people:

Two days ago: Young people on TikTok are proudly spreading Osama Bin Laden’s infamous “Letter to America” that blames America for 9/11 and calls for the destruction of Israel.



Today: Biden campaign is considering joining TikTok to “reach more young voters.” pic.twitter.com/OtyrBR8vJw — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) November 17, 2023

Perhaps the Biden campaign figured that if TikTok could be used to convince some younger voters that Osama Bin Laden was a good guy then maybe those same people can be fooled into believing "Bidenomics" brought about a great economy.

Same TikTok that promotes bin Laden love? Go figure — PopeBaconIV (@iv_bacon) November 17, 2023

He should be banning it. — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) November 17, 2023

But desperate political times call for desperate political measures.

“Hey it worked for Osama Bin Laden” - Biden campaign aid https://t.co/E1HivsXoIv — Will Reinert (@willreinert) November 17, 2023

TikTok is overflowing with Osama bin Laden content



So of course the administration that gave Iran billions of dollars on 9/11 can’t wait to join https://t.co/mdGJ3QJvBl — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 17, 2023

Biden's gotta go where his base is https://t.co/daCpYVV8wt pic.twitter.com/9neWEeiSar — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) November 17, 2023

The Biden campaign would have to spin something, however:





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!