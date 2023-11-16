Drunk Driver Whips Out All the Victim Cards After Getting Pulled Over
Liberals on TikTok Are Trying to Make Osama Bin Laden a Thing Again
Barbra Streisand Trying Hard to Give Trump a Bump in the Polls
Scene From a Foreign Occupation or a Warm Welcome for a Head of...
George Santos Makes HUGE Announcement on Reelection Plans After House Ethics Committee Rep...
Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI...
MTG Looks to ‘Castrate’ Trans Official Rachel Levine’s Salary
Congressman Thanks Capitol Police for Keeping Lefty Dems Safe From Their Own Supporters
Karma's a B-Word: Scott Smith Beautifully Trolls Buta Biberaj at Her Concession Speech
Incompetence on Parade: Biden District Court Nominee Can't Answer Basic Questions of Law
MSNBC's Mike Barnicle Says a 45-Year-Old Couldn't Do What Biden Does Every Day
INSURRECTION! US Capitol Locked Down, DNC HQ Evacuated As Police Repel Pro-Hamas Protester...
Alyssa Milano Has to Say Something About Hamas That Will Help Us All...
Now New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Suing Pepsi

Praising Osama Bin Ladin is Apparently TikTok's Newest Trend

Coucy
Coucy  |  2:00 PM on November 16, 2023
Are we the baddies meme

In 1863, in the middle of the Civil War, Edward Everett Hale published a short story called 'The Man Without a Country', a fictional story about an American Army Lieutenant who is taken to trial for treason and, in the course of the trial, angrily denounces America saying 'I wish I may never hear of the United States again!' The Judge complies and sentences the Lieutenant to be stripped of his citizenship and to not only never again be allowed to touch the soil of his native land, but also to never have anyone speak to him about America again. He spends the rest of his life being passed from ship to ship, and by the end is shown to have repented his youthful anger and become a true patriot for the country he so dearly missed.

Advertisement

This long preamble is by way of saying that if this video that Yashar Ali put out last night is anything to go by, we need to Man Without a Country a huge number of people.

Yashar's full text reads:

Over the past 24 hours, thousands of TikToks (at least) have been posted where people share how they just read Bin Laden’s infamous "Letter to America," in which he explained why he attacked the United States. The TikToks are from people of all ages, races, ethnicities, and backgrounds. Many of them say that reading the letter has opened their eyes, and they’ll never see geopolitical matters the same way again. Many of them — and I have watched a lot — say it has made them reevaluate their perspective on how what is often labeled as terrorism can be a legitimate form of resistance to a hostile power. This is not limited to TikTok; similar videos have been posted on other social media platforms. The Guardian had a copy of “Letter to America” posted, but once these TikToks went viral, the Guardian took it down, which has only led to more interest in the letter and conspiracies from TikTokers who say this is part of the media and the powers that control it trying to silence the truth.

Recommended

Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI Raids Begin
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's worth watching the whole video, if only to get the utter depths of insanity to which these people have sunk. 

No, neither did we.

Blum's take was enough to lead Elon Musk to emphasize the post:

Our sentiments exactly.

Advertisement

That's the only work wrought by Osama Bin Ladin that any of us need to know.

Funny how that works, isn't it?

Many are reemphasizing their belief that TikTok, a product widely believed to be controlled by the Chinese Government, should be banned from use by American citizens.

Advertisement

While others point out that the problem may have far deeper causes than a simple app.

A deep and abiding hatred of America and everything that it has ever stood for and has done has a very long track record on the American left, it's true. With social media it is, of course, always possible to overestimate how much any one group of people actually represent the population as a whole, so maybe it's unfair to paint the entirety of Gen Z with the broad brush of being like this. But something should be done, one way or another, to figure out what exactly has gone wrong with these people and try to fix it... which like so many ills today likely goes to finding a way to deal with what the American Colleges and University system has become.

Advertisement

The rot is deep and it's only going to get deeper.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: OSAMA BIN LADEN TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI Raids Begin
Doug P.
Scene From a Foreign Occupation or a Warm Welcome for a Head of State? You Be the Judge
Coucy
Congressman Thanks Capitol Police for Keeping Lefty Dems Safe From Their Own Supporters
Doug P.
Incompetence on Parade: Biden District Court Nominee Can't Answer Basic Questions of Law
Grateful Calvin
Drunk Driver Whips Out All the Victim Cards After Getting Pulled Over
Twitchy Video
Alyssa Milano Has to Say Something About Hamas That Will Help Us All Grow
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI Raids Begin Doug P.
Advertisement