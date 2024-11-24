VIP
It's NOT the Money: Lefty Insists We Could Solve Our Problems by 'Properly Funding' Public Education

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on November 24, 2024
Twitchy

As Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy prepare to take a chainsaw to government spending via DOGE, one of the most absurd and illogical arguments the Left clings to is the notion we need to better fund public education, and their meltdowns over the possible end of the Department of Education.

Public education -- government schools -- is abysmally bad. In places like Baltimore, there are schools where zero students are proficient in reading or math. yet government keeps throwing money into school coffers (read: the pockets of teachers' unions) telling us that'll 'solve' the problem.

Except it won't.

You'd think the Left would learn this by now. But they went to those government schools, so learning isn't their strong suit:

But Mr. Collins got a real world education in just how wrong he is.

Spending more and getting terrible results.

There's a lesson here.

But then unions couldn't grift!

Kids might actually learn!

Can't have that.

Yep.

But without administrators, who would teach kids there are 57 genders and that Heather has two mommies?

They might learn math if we fired a few DEI managers.

This, too.

BOOM.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Never was the money.

Most private schools do a better job educating students for far less. As do homeschoolers.

They'll never admit it's not the money.

They're fine with the districts being bad so long as the unions get their cut.

No lies detected.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION EDUCATION FUNDING PUBLIC SCHOOLS

