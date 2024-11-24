It's NOT the Money: Lefty Insists We Could Solve Our Problems by 'Properly Funding' Public Education

As Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy prepare to take a chainsaw to government spending via DOGE, one of the most absurd and illogical arguments the Left clings to is the notion we need to better fund public education, and their meltdowns over the possible end of the Department of Education.

Advertisement

Public education -- government schools -- is abysmally bad. In places like Baltimore, there are schools where zero students are proficient in reading or math. yet government keeps throwing money into school coffers (read: the pockets of teachers' unions) telling us that'll 'solve' the problem.

Except it won't.

You'd think the Left would learn this by now. But they went to those government schools, so learning isn't their strong suit:

Most of our problems could be solved by properly funding public education. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) November 21, 2024

But Mr. Collins got a real world education in just how wrong he is.

We're spending more than any country in the world on education, John. And our literacy rate is plummeting. Are American kids just dumber than kids in other countries that it takes so much more to educate them, or perhaps the Department of Education is just making things worse. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 24, 2024

Spending more and getting terrible results.

There's a lesson here.

You're absolutely right. Start by firing a whole bunch of administrators. I did a modest proposal some years ago in which one room schools at New York midtown rents could pay teachers in excess of $300,000 a year. Add in performance based pay and see the scores shoot up. — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) November 24, 2024

But then unions couldn't grift!

Kids might actually learn!

Can't have that.

You're an exact correlation of the irrelevance of this argument. — Rick Robinson #MAGA/MAHA2024 (@RowdyRick73) November 21, 2024

Yep.

Schools seem to have plenty of money for non-teaching positions: pic.twitter.com/1DsVYt6mSj — DavidM-B (@DMacyBeckwith) November 24, 2024

But without administrators, who would teach kids there are 57 genders and that Heather has two mommies?

They might learn math if we fired a few DEI managers.

It's not a funding issue it is a culture issue.



All the money in the world can't teach a child when education isn't valued in their home.



And the culture doesn't change until you stop feeding poor families with the aspiration-crushing lies that they can't succeed. — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) November 24, 2024

This, too.

I agree. That is why I voted for Donald Trump. When the failing Department of Education is shut down, public education funding will be sent directly to the states so that they can best determine how to spend it to improve the education of the students. — GenXJoJo (@Elevate_JRiden) November 24, 2024

BOOM.

Properly is doing more lifting than my underwires. https://t.co/ITAszfx0Ay — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 24, 2024

Laughed. Out. Loud.

New York spends the most at nearly $30k per student.

Last year, only 33% of NY students were proficient in reading.



Florida spends the least at a bit over $10k per student.

Last year, over 80% of Fl students were proficient in reading.



It’s not the money. https://t.co/XF3sQCbM1M — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 23, 2024

Never was the money.

Most private schools do a better job educating students for far less. As do homeschoolers.

Advertisement

The US is one of the top per-pupil spenders in the world. Tell me John, how much more money till you admit it’s not the money? https://t.co/RGctnRhy0d pic.twitter.com/GLTUeTj7qW — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) November 24, 2024

They'll never admit it's not the money.

What does it take to drive a stake through this myth about education spending? Some of the worst school districts are spending an absolute fortune. https://t.co/XDvaLERUF1 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 23, 2024

They're fine with the districts being bad so long as the unions get their cut.

S**t like this is the best proof of Yarvin's Parable of the Motorcycle Helmet. The evidence that money isn't what makes results is overwhelming. They don't care. Because they don't care about education. They just care about accumulating more power and hurting their enemies. https://t.co/X84hnMBSSb — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) November 24, 2024

No lies detected.