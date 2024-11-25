Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, it's Monday again, and this is a week for thankfulness. We're thankful for family, friends, our dear Twitchy readers … and that we don't have to watch Tim Walz prancing around for the next four years.
We're not thankful for Mondays though, and that's not going to change. Thankfully, we have memes, jokes, and funny clips to get us through!
This tape doesn’t taste anything like scotch.— Judianna (@Judianna) November 19, 2024
Hey, whatever you've got to do to get through Monday, but we can tell you that's not going to cut it.
The Elders did NOT sign up for this act of worship. pic.twitter.com/gPUnmk9eXW— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) November 20, 2024
We're extra thankful we're not elders at that guy's church. LOL.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jynHIGKdV2— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 20, 2024
HAHA!
LOL.
"Dad, dad, the toilets are smoking!"— Figen (@TheFigen_) November 21, 2024
That laugh at the end is priceless! 😂 pic.twitter.com/w5JOrItw9O
You gotta train 'em young! 😂
People who had one job but failed 😂— Comfort Adeoye😍 (@_therealcomfyyy) November 20, 2024
THREAD: pic.twitter.com/ZURtzcSXRn
They're just a wee bit lacking on that 'planning' part.
Tis the season...oh the neglect and suffering men have to endure 😬 pic.twitter.com/7e5AU3H4Hv— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) November 25, 2024
The struggle is real. 😂
Hilarious!pic.twitter.com/xfrjSNr62o— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 23, 2024
Nice.
Morning. pic.twitter.com/Ou8lguCtdz— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 22, 2024
LOL.
Oops pic.twitter.com/kNArLfz9U6— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 25, 2024
LOLOLOL! There’s no way you’re only watching that one once.
Bwahaha!
Caturday 2nd smackable 😼 pic.twitter.com/CwbGnx391G— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) November 23, 2024
We felt we owed one to the cat people. 😂
Screw it.— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 22, 2024
Here’s George Jefferthon: pic.twitter.com/5eiQBNHj5D
We bet you didn't think you'd see that one today, did you? You're welcome!
Yes, I made this compilation. Yes, it is my proudest accomplishment this cycle.— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 24, 2024
Walz is a freak.pic.twitter.com/wIu0Ce88O0
This one surfaced in our feed this week, and yes, we're still laughing! 😂
︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ pic.twitter.com/njqDvqbgdq— i like food (@messedupfoods) November 24, 2024
iykyk@fuzzychimpcom @D_Gordzo @krezae pic.twitter.com/VYtP36on5C— Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) November 23, 2024
HAHA!
A man has ruined his weekend with his girl by saying what hes thinking: pic.twitter.com/vR9Qv7NmoP— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) November 24, 2024
That's just funny right there. 😂
My youngest brother just posted this on FB.— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 23, 2024
In case you were wondering about my family.
We are all the worst. LOL
'My girlfriend kicked me out of the house because of my horrible Arnold Schwarzenegger impression. But don't worry..... I'll return.'
LOLOLOL!
(Language warning)
Gm patriots!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XGqARN7mnU— 🇺🇸Aggie🇺🇸 (@Kwood3020) November 23, 2024
The dude in the bathroom stall. 😂😂😂
I’m 100% against Trump’s deportation plan, but since our household staff tends to slack off during the holidays I bought a Trump On The Shelf that I move around the home as a subtle reminder that one phone call is all it would take. pic.twitter.com/janqX0Dqf3— 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 23, 2024
Bwahaha!
LOL. That’s dark.
Got him at last light.Neighbor’s front yard,20 yard shot. pic.twitter.com/DSoENSBmC4— Ian ᛭ MacGregor (@macgregor63) November 23, 2024
Nice kill. He really lit that thing up … (We're not sorry.)
Married men, is this how life REALLY is? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/CwljGCaiUp— Cam.™ (@_CameronLane) November 24, 2024
Ladies … some of y'all have to admit to this one. 😂
LOLOLOL.
When he finally pops … 💀💀💀
Since it’s almost 2:30 ET pic.twitter.com/d6CFT0wtVv— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024
For those of you who don't like to click, the top part says 'Wouldn't you believe it. My neighbor was knocking on my door at 2:30 this morning.'
HAHA!
Now she knows what it feels like. 😭 pic.twitter.com/poCYwmjkZm— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) November 24, 2024
Clearly, that dude has a death wish. 😂
Okay, we're nerds. We laughed way too hard at that one!
The biggest conspiracy theory I believe is that in 2016 Disney hastily made made their animatronic Hillary Clinton into Trump pic.twitter.com/weRXUkyuLx— Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) November 24, 2024
LOLOLOL! We want this to be true so badly. 😂
(Language warning)
The importance of dashcams pic.twitter.com/fJdFxp7htI— Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) November 24, 2024
Bro trusted it. Never trust it. LOL.
HA! The reply:
'Works only 10 times though.'
At least the start to her villain origin story has a theme song. pic.twitter.com/IFgpjTbG6W— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) November 24, 2024
Bwahaha!
The years really fly by pic.twitter.com/3l0a6zKQeZ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024
Elon has been a meme machine this week. 😂
Note to self: don’t be robophobic ✍️ pic.twitter.com/3LLJBcsG42— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 24, 2024
Pretty good. Pretty good.
You gotta do what you gotta do. 😂
I need a gram, bud pic.twitter.com/4pit36fJJr— ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) November 23, 2024
Total dad joke. We love it.
If canned cranberry sauce was good enough at the first Thanksgiving, then it's good enough for my household.— G (@stevensongs) November 24, 2024
Haters will say it's photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/A3JekRfzpK
Facts. 😂
Amen!
For our classic comedy bit this week, and in honor of Thanksgiving, we're going with this beauty from WKRP in Cincinnati.
One of the funniest moments in television history! pic.twitter.com/A60bHEpSiW— A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) November 21, 2024
LOLOLOL! Still funny after all these years.
Oh, man! We laughed. 😂😂😂
That's it for this week, folks! Drag yourself through this Monday like you're dragging yourself back to the table for that third piece of pie.
Have a great week with friends and family, and just try to ignore Aunt Rue. She's still smarting over Kamala's loss … and we couldn't be more thankful for it.
Until we meme again …
