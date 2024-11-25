VIP
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on November 25, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok creation)

Well, it's Monday again, and this is a week for thankfulness. We're thankful for family, friends, our dear Twitchy readers … and that we don't have to watch Tim Walz prancing around for the next four years.

We're not thankful for Mondays though, and that's not going to change. Thankfully, we have memes, jokes, and funny clips to get us through!

Hey, whatever you've got to do to get through Monday, but we can tell you that's not going to cut it.

We're extra thankful we're not elders at that guy's church. LOL.

HAHA!

LOL.

You gotta train 'em young! 😂

They're just a wee bit lacking on that 'planning' part.

The struggle is real. 😂

Nice.

LOL.

LOLOLOL! There’s no way you’re only watching that one once.

Bwahaha!

We felt we owed one to the cat people. 😂

We bet you didn't think you'd see that one today, did you? You're welcome!

This one surfaced in our feed this week, and yes, we're still laughing! 😂

HAHA!

That's just funny right there. 😂

LOLOLOL!

(Language warning)

The dude in the bathroom stall. 😂😂😂

Bwahaha!

LOL. That’s dark.

Nice kill. He really lit that thing up … (We're not sorry.)

Ladies … some of y'all have to admit to this one. 😂

LOLOLOL.

When he finally pops … 💀💀💀

For those of you who don't like to click, the top part says 'Wouldn't you believe it. My neighbor was knocking on my door at 2:30 this morning.'

HAHA!

Clearly, that dude has a death wish. 😂

Okay, we're nerds. We laughed way too hard at that one!

LOLOLOL! We want this to be true so badly. 😂

(Language warning)

Bro trusted it. Never trust it. LOL.

HA! The reply:

'Works only 10 times though.'

Bwahaha!

Elon has been a meme machine this week. 😂

Pretty good. Pretty good.

You gotta do what you gotta do. 😂

Total dad joke. We love it.

Facts. 😂

Amen!

For our classic comedy bit this week, and in honor of Thanksgiving, we're going with this beauty from WKRP in Cincinnati.

LOLOLOL! Still funny after all these years.

Oh, man! We laughed. 😂😂😂

That's it for this week, folks! Drag yourself through this Monday like you're dragging yourself back to the table for that third piece of pie.

Have a great week with friends and family, and just try to ignore Aunt Rue. She's still smarting over Kamala's loss … and we couldn't be more thankful for it.

Until we meme again …

