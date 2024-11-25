Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, it's Monday again, and this is a week for thankfulness. We're thankful for family, friends, our dear Twitchy readers … and that we don't have to watch Tim Walz prancing around for the next four years.

We're not thankful for Mondays though, and that's not going to change. Thankfully, we have memes, jokes, and funny clips to get us through!

This tape doesn’t taste anything like scotch. — Judianna (@Judianna) November 19, 2024

Hey, whatever you've got to do to get through Monday, but we can tell you that's not going to cut it.

The Elders did NOT sign up for this act of worship. pic.twitter.com/gPUnmk9eXW — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) November 20, 2024

We're extra thankful we're not elders at that guy's church. LOL.

HAHA!

LOL.

"Dad, dad, the toilets are smoking!"



That laugh at the end is priceless! 😂 pic.twitter.com/w5JOrItw9O — Figen (@TheFigen_) November 21, 2024

You gotta train 'em young! 😂

People who had one job but failed 😂



THREAD: pic.twitter.com/ZURtzcSXRn — Comfort Adeoye😍 (@_therealcomfyyy) November 20, 2024

They're just a wee bit lacking on that 'planning' part.

Tis the season...oh the neglect and suffering men have to endure 😬 pic.twitter.com/7e5AU3H4Hv — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) November 25, 2024

The struggle is real. 😂

Nice.

LOL.

LOLOLOL! There’s no way you’re only watching that one once.

Bwahaha!

We felt we owed one to the cat people. 😂

We bet you didn't think you'd see that one today, did you? You're welcome!

Yes, I made this compilation. Yes, it is my proudest accomplishment this cycle.



Walz is a freak.pic.twitter.com/wIu0Ce88O0 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 24, 2024

This one surfaced in our feed this week, and yes, we're still laughing! 😂

HAHA!

A man has ruined his weekend with his girl by saying what hes thinking: pic.twitter.com/vR9Qv7NmoP — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) November 24, 2024

That's just funny right there. 😂

My youngest brother just posted this on FB.

In case you were wondering about my family.

We are all the worst. LOL



'My girlfriend kicked me out of the house because of my horrible Arnold Schwarzenegger impression. But don't worry..... I'll return.' — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 23, 2024

LOLOLOL!

(Language warning)

The dude in the bathroom stall. 😂😂😂

I’m 100% against Trump’s deportation plan, but since our household staff tends to slack off during the holidays I bought a Trump On The Shelf that I move around the home as a subtle reminder that one phone call is all it would take. pic.twitter.com/janqX0Dqf3 — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 23, 2024

Bwahaha!

GM pic.twitter.com/Y8sEy0k1Iq — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) November 24, 2024

LOL. That’s dark.

Got him at last light.Neighbor’s front yard,20 yard shot. pic.twitter.com/DSoENSBmC4 — Ian ᛭ MacGregor (@macgregor63) November 23, 2024

Nice kill. He really lit that thing up … (We're not sorry.)

Married men, is this how life REALLY is? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/CwljGCaiUp — Cam.™ (@_CameronLane) November 24, 2024

Ladies … some of y'all have to admit to this one. 😂

LOLOLOL.

When he finally pops … 💀💀💀

Since it’s almost 2:30 ET pic.twitter.com/d6CFT0wtVv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024

For those of you who don't like to click, the top part says 'Wouldn't you believe it. My neighbor was knocking on my door at 2:30 this morning.'

HAHA!

Now she knows what it feels like. 😭 pic.twitter.com/poCYwmjkZm — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) November 24, 2024

Clearly, that dude has a death wish. 😂

Okay, we're nerds. We laughed way too hard at that one!

The biggest conspiracy theory I believe is that in 2016 Disney hastily made made their animatronic Hillary Clinton into Trump pic.twitter.com/weRXUkyuLx — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) November 24, 2024

LOLOLOL! We want this to be true so badly. 😂

(Language warning)

The importance of dashcams pic.twitter.com/fJdFxp7htI — Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) November 24, 2024

Bro trusted it. Never trust it. LOL.

HA! The reply:

'Works only 10 times though.'

At least the start to her villain origin story has a theme song. pic.twitter.com/IFgpjTbG6W — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) November 24, 2024

Bwahaha!

The years really fly by pic.twitter.com/3l0a6zKQeZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024

Elon has been a meme machine this week. 😂

Note to self: don’t be robophobic ✍️ pic.twitter.com/3LLJBcsG42 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 24, 2024

Pretty good. Pretty good.

You gotta do what you gotta do. 😂

I need a gram, bud pic.twitter.com/4pit36fJJr — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) November 23, 2024

Total dad joke. We love it.

If canned cranberry sauce was good enough at the first Thanksgiving, then it's good enough for my household.

Haters will say it's photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/A3JekRfzpK — G (@stevensongs) November 24, 2024

Facts. 😂

Amen!

For our classic comedy bit this week, and in honor of Thanksgiving, we're going with this beauty from WKRP in Cincinnati.

One of the funniest moments in television history! pic.twitter.com/A60bHEpSiW — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) November 21, 2024

LOLOLOL! Still funny after all these years.

Oh, man! We laughed. 😂😂😂

That's it for this week, folks! Drag yourself through this Monday like you're dragging yourself back to the table for that third piece of pie.

Have a great week with friends and family, and just try to ignore Aunt Rue. She's still smarting over Kamala's loss … and we couldn't be more thankful for it.

Until we meme again …