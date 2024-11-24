Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video

For those of us raised on radio, President-Elect Donald Trump's victory feels like the 1980s all over again. What better way to celebrate Trump's victory than with a hilarious Democrat election montage set to a parody song of Journey's Who's Crying Now?

Democrats were so sure Kamala's fake joy and weird running mate were going to be embraced by voters with open arms. We're glad Trump won and Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have now gone their separate ways.

Whether you're living in a lonely world or born and raised in South Detroit, this parody faithfully captured the instrumentalism and signature singing of this classic Journey tune.

That was very impressive! Steve Perry has an incredible voice that is nearly impossible to match, but you've got it down! If anything happens to that Filipino guy that replaced Perry, you'd be next up on the list to sing for Journey! Well done! — Dr. BassLove (@ncgyles) November 14, 2024

Sounds like the singer might have a future with a certain rock band. The song caps off an exciting, but stressful election.

Sounds like musically-minded Trump fans will get the joy of rediscovering this song for many years to come. It's been an exciting journey back to the Oval Office for Trump. We know exactly who's crying now. Democrat tears have never tasted so sweet!