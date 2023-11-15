Uh Oh! SecState Blinken Had That Look Again Next to Biden (During Xi Meeting)

Today President Biden met with China's President Xi Jinping, and even though it looked like the motorcade was in the streets of Beijing, the meeting was held in San Francisco:

This isn’t Beijing, this is a scene from San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/tydITx632G — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 15, 2023

Unreal. That looks like a sequel to "Red Dawn" is being filmed, except this isn't a movie.

And you'll also notice that all it took for Gavin Newsom and San Francisco officials to clean up the streets of homeless encampments, feces and discarded needles was a visit from the leader of communist China.

Before meeting with Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom greeted Xi at the airport. The Babylon Bee framed it perfectly:

Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi https://t.co/7JVIC1ydTM pic.twitter.com/KjcNuRmTrP — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 15, 2023

Later on, Xi met with Biden:

BREAKING: Biden and his old friend Xi Jinping are back together at last pic.twitter.com/rNjg6hdE3U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2023

BIDEN tells XI JINPING: "It's good to see you again" pic.twitter.com/Nses2vJxny — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2023

When the time came for the people running the meeting to kick out the media, this was the scene:

Why does Biden suddenly look spooked? pic.twitter.com/nmMUQ6235i — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 15, 2023

Secretary of State Tony Blinken also caught some attention for a familiar look:

I caught that, too... and Blinken looking at him like, "oh shit, not again" https://t.co/xS7u6Pf9j4 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 15, 2023

Blinken looks quite nervous, too. This is what happens when the so-called "adults" sit down with actual adults. — andrew_revised (@Andrew_Revised) November 15, 2023

Look at Blinken, dude looks incredibly nervous https://t.co/iyNxL3yTzE — Casus Belli (@Zensunni_) November 15, 2023

Blinken had a similar look on his face when Biden came out to do an impromptu press conference on Air Force One on the way back to DC from Israel recently.

