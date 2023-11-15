Uh Oh! SecState Blinken Had That Look Again Next to Biden (During Xi Meeting)

Let's Go Brandon! New Approval Polls for Chicago's Mayor Are Absolutely BRUTAL
Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on November 15, 2023

Today President Biden met with China's President Xi Jinping, and even though it looked like the motorcade was in the streets of Beijing, the meeting was held in San Francisco: 

Unreal. That looks like a sequel to "Red Dawn" is being filmed, except this isn't a movie. 

And you'll also notice that all it took for Gavin Newsom and San Francisco officials to clean up the streets of homeless encampments, feces and discarded needles was a visit from the leader of communist China. 

Before meeting with Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom greeted Xi at the airport. The Babylon Bee framed it perfectly:

Later on, Xi met with Biden:

When the time came for the people running the meeting to kick out the media, this was the scene:

Secretary of State Tony Blinken also caught some attention for a familiar look: 

Blinken had a similar look on his face when Biden came out to do an impromptu press conference on Air Force One on the way back to DC from Israel recently.

