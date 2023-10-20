Fresh Angle of Biden's Unexpected AF1 Presser Shows Kirby, KJP & Blinken Setting New Cringe Record

A couple of days ago aboard Air Force One on the way back to the U.S. from Israel, a disheveled-looking President Biden surprised reporters (and his staff apparently) by wandering out and taking a few questions.

As we noted at the time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken looked like he was wishing Biden would have never left his room:

Blinken looks like he'd rather be getting a root canal than watching his boss try and answer questions.

There's another view of Biden's press gaggle that shows John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre looking uncomfortable and caught off guard by Biden's impromptu, mumbly presser that speaks unintentional volumes.

Their faces , terrified of what he might say — AppsBabe.eth (@AppsBabe) October 20, 2023

They're trying so hard not to visibly cringe. Also, what's Kirby saying to Blinken here?

Did Kirby say “Please stop it” ? pic.twitter.com/rF6Ngarxkq — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 19, 2023

Watch as John Kirby makes eye contact with Antony Blinken and appears to mouth "Please stop" as Biden is rambling.



Puppet show. pic.twitter.com/34FQs1MhKq — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) October 19, 2023

Translation: Somebody please make this stop.

Did Kirby ask Blinken to put an end to Biden's presser?

Yes, he did.



Will any White House reporter ask John Kirby why he asked the Secretary of State to stop the President from freely speaking?! @PeterAlexander @JamesRosenTV @marykbruce https://t.co/CpBRWkC93W — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 20, 2023

We won't hold our breath waiting for the White House press to follow up.

Looked like it. Did he say that to Blinken? — SteveInTennessee (@stephen_deakins) October 20, 2023

On the other side was Blinken and he looked as petrified as Kirby 🥺😳 — Susan Cleary Rittger (@ClearyRittger) October 19, 2023

If you are THAT afraid to let the leader of the free world talk, we have serious problems. — Phil_Mcrevis (@PhilMcrevis7) October 20, 2023

All is well!

