Fresh Angle of Biden's Unexpected AF1 Presser Shows Kirby, KJP & Blinken Setting New Cringe Record

A couple of days ago aboard Air Force One on the way back to the U.S. from Israel, a disheveled-looking President Biden surprised reporters (and his staff apparently) by wandering out and taking a few questions.
As we noted at the time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken looked like he was wishing Biden would have never left his room:
Blinken looks like he'd rather be getting a root canal than watching his boss try and answer questions.
There's another view of Biden's press gaggle that shows John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre looking uncomfortable and caught off guard by Biden's impromptu, mumbly presser that speaks unintentional volumes.
Their faces , terrified of what he might say— AppsBabe.eth (@AppsBabe) October 20, 2023
They're trying so hard not to visibly cringe. Also, what's Kirby saying to Blinken here?
Did Kirby say “Please stop it” ? pic.twitter.com/rF6Ngarxkq— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 19, 2023
Watch as John Kirby makes eye contact with Antony Blinken and appears to mouth "Please stop" as Biden is rambling.— Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) October 19, 2023
Puppet show. pic.twitter.com/34FQs1MhKq
Translation: Somebody please make this stop.
Did Kirby ask Blinken to put an end to Biden's presser?
Yes, he did.— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 20, 2023
Will any White House reporter ask John Kirby why he asked the Secretary of State to stop the President from freely speaking?! @PeterAlexander @JamesRosenTV @marykbruce https://t.co/CpBRWkC93W
We won't hold our breath waiting for the White House press to follow up.
Looked like it. Did he say that to Blinken?— SteveInTennessee (@stephen_deakins) October 20, 2023
On the other side was Blinken and he looked as petrified as Kirby 🥺😳— Susan Cleary Rittger (@ClearyRittger) October 19, 2023
If you are THAT afraid to let the leader of the free world talk, we have serious problems.— Phil_Mcrevis (@PhilMcrevis7) October 20, 2023
All is well!
***
