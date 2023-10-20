Bethany Mandel BLISTERS WaPo SO BADLY for Claiming Hamas 'Detained' Children They Change...
Fresh Angle of Biden's Unexpected AF1 Presser Shows Kirby, KJP & Blinken Setting New Cringe Record

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on October 20, 2023

A couple of days ago aboard Air Force One on the way back to the U.S. from Israel, a disheveled-looking President Biden surprised reporters (and his staff apparently) by wandering out and taking a few questions

As we noted at the time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken looked like he was wishing Biden would have never left his room:

Blinken looks like he'd rather be getting a root canal than watching his boss try and answer questions.

There's another view of Biden's press gaggle that shows John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre looking uncomfortable and caught off guard by Biden's impromptu, mumbly presser that speaks unintentional volumes.

They're trying so hard not to visibly cringe. Also, what's Kirby saying to Blinken here?

Translation: Somebody please make this stop.

Did Kirby ask Blinken to put an end to Biden's presser?

Sam J.
We won't hold our breath waiting for the White House press to follow up.

All is well!

*** 

