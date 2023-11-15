Something Big That Happened in DC Yesterday is Missing From WaPo's Front Page

Yesterday in the early afternoon there were reportedly almost 300,000 people in attendance at a bipartisan pro-Israel march in Washington, DC. There would have been even more people there but this happened:

Hundreds of demonstrators arriving in D.C. for the March for Israel were reportedly left stranded at Dulles International Airport after charter bus drivers refused to take them to the National Mall for the rally, organizers claimed. The Jewish Federation of Washington confirmed that a speaker at the march told the crowd of nearly 290,000 people that some 900 people who flew in on chartered planes were left at the airport when buses that had been organized for them failed to show up. That speaker estimated that some 600 people made their way to D.C. for the event on their own but others were stuck on the tarmac all day, according to reports.

It was a huge event, but guess what wasn't important enough for the Washington Post's front page:

290,000 people marched in support of Israel yesterday and the Washington Post buried it in their metro section. pic.twitter.com/MV88dLvuK8 — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) November 15, 2023

A huge march for Israel was fit for the metro section? But of course!

Compare to women's march against Trump in January 2017. pic.twitter.com/SiEe4ZerJW — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 15, 2023

Now imagine the Post's front page if there were that many people marching in favor of gun control.

Democracy dies in darkness (and the Metro Section). — kokomored (@kokomored1) November 15, 2023

We expected nothing less from the newspaper that pulled a cartoon after it apparently offended Hamas supporters.

the rally gave many in the newsroom — who recently got an anti-Hamas cartoon unpublished — a big sad https://t.co/dmWJNSE3K1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 15, 2023

They did however manage to put as a top story a misleading headline that makes Israel look bad and whitewashes Hamas’ war crimes.



What’s going on in the Washington Post newsroom? https://t.co/S3bNOlJWlv — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 15, 2023

Yep, they sure do have their "priorities."

The only thing they’ll cover less is the ADDITIONAL $10b that the Biden admin approved to Iran on the same day https://t.co/mPgsvbeoTC — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) November 15, 2023

Unreal.

In our nation’s capital yesterday, we saw one of the largest gatherings of Jewish people in modern history.



How does that not qualify for the front page of the Washington Post? https://t.co/s66UWQsJ52 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) November 15, 2023

To the credit of some other media outlets, they did have the story on the front page:

New York Times had it on their front page. pic.twitter.com/HuSv31JOOu — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 15, 2023

USA Today and WSJ too pic.twitter.com/W2HAu9UUNI — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) November 15, 2023

But the paper headquartered in the city where the rally took place just couldn't find room for it on the front page.

