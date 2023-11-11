MMA Fighter's Shirt Sports Important Reminder About Trump Indictments and Something Else

Happy Veterans Day: Whistleblower Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members For 'Disloya...
Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on November 11, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

MMA fighter Joel Bauman entered the arena yesterday wearing a shirt that caught a lot of attention.

Ready?

Here it is:

Well dayum!

Even the commentator got in on the action:

Hey, that's not a bad question!

Unbelievable, isn't it?

Bauman might be happy to know that Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn filed a bevy of subpoenas this week, including one for Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs

*** 

Man Interrupts Hillary Clinton At Sheila Jackson Lee Fundraiser To Ask Why Bill Went To Epstein Island

