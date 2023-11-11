MMA Fighter's Shirt Sports Important Reminder About Trump Indictments and Something Else

MMA fighter Joel Bauman entered the arena yesterday wearing a shirt that caught a lot of attention.

Ready?

Here it is:

MMA fighter Joel "King Bau" Bauman just walked into the arena wearing a shirt that reads "Trump was indicted before anyone on Epstein’s client list.” pic.twitter.com/Z4y7nfRTfW — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 11, 2023

Well dayum!

Even the commentator got in on the action:

MMA Fighter Joel Bauman wears shirt saying “Trump was indicted before anyone on Epstein’s client list.”

Commentator Dan Lambert: “I don’t care if you are Republican or Democrat, why the hell hasn’t anybody on that list been investigated or indicted.” #gamebredbareknuckle pic.twitter.com/gBeipMwK11 — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 11, 2023

Hey, that's not a bad question!

Based — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) November 11, 2023

Let that sink in https://t.co/K8zsfurdRv — Frances Bowers🇺🇸 (@francesbowers06) November 11, 2023

Unbelievable, isn't it?

Bauman might be happy to know that Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn filed a bevy of subpoenas this week, including one for Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs.

