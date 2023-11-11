Rep. Cori Bush's Soul Aches, but Not for the Hostages Being Held by...
London's Mayor Issues Statement on the Far-Right Thugs at Pro-Palestinian March
Priceless: Sen. John Fetterman Trolls Pro-Hamas Protesters Being Arrested
Video Shows Panic Inside the Maternity Ward as Israel Bombs Hospital Yard
Air Force Giving Instructions on Adding Pronouns to Your Signature
Sign: 'You're Either on the White or Right Side of History'
In Story About Murdered Jew, NBC News Reminds Us Islamophobia Remains a Problem
We're Assured That This Kind of 'Campus Activism' Is as Normal as Beer...
WaPo Features Florida School Librarian Who Had to Quit Because She Couldn't Take...
The Nation Celebrates Veteran's Day By Saying Military Service Leads to 'Extremist Mass...
Biden's Heading Home to Delaware, Where All These 'Base of the Dem Party'...
Only 2% of 140,000 Migrants In NYC Applied for Work Permits
Biden Made Sure to Mention 'LBTQ-Plus' During Veterans Day Speech, Then Got Confused......
Another Day, Another 'Embellishment': Biden Lies About Standing 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' Wit...

Here's Trump, Tucker Carlson & Kid Rock Entering MSG to Thunderous 'American Badass' Applause

Doug P.  |  11:12 PM on November 11, 2023
Meme

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump was at Madison Square Garden Saturday night for a UFC event with Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson and others:

Advertisement

The former president was flanked by UFC president Dana White, Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson and his son Donald Trump Jr as they entered The Garden to a loud ovation. 

Trump, 77, pumped his fist and waved to the crowd as Kid Rock’s ‘American Badass’ blared throughout the arena. It was reported earlier in the day that Trump was headed to New York immediately after his rally in New Hampshire to attend the event.

Here's how it looked when Trump entered the venue: 

It was quite the scene:

Recommended

London's Mayor Issues Statement on the Far-Right Thugs at Pro-Palestinian March
Brett T.
Advertisement

That was something else! 

President Biden was no doubt asleep in Delaware at the time but maybe he'll see some highlights later. 

*** 

Related:

MMA Fighter's Shirt Sports Important Reminder About Trump Indictments and Something Else

Media SHOCKED After Trump Suggests a GOP President Could Use Justice Dept. to Go After Dems

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

London's Mayor Issues Statement on the Far-Right Thugs at Pro-Palestinian March
Brett T.
Priceless: Sen. John Fetterman Trolls Pro-Hamas Protesters Being Arrested
Brett T.
MMA Fighter's Shirt Sports Important Reminder About Trump Indictments and Something Else
Doug P.
Video Shows Panic Inside the Maternity Ward as Israel Bombs Hospital Yard
Brett T.
WaPo Features Florida School Librarian Who Had to Quit Because She Couldn't Take It Anymore
Brett T.
We're Assured That This Kind of 'Campus Activism' Is as Normal as Beer Pong
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
London's Mayor Issues Statement on the Far-Right Thugs at Pro-Palestinian March Brett T.
Advertisement