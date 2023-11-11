Here's Trump, Tucker Carlson & Kid Rock Entering MSG to Thunderous 'American Badass' Applause

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump was at Madison Square Garden Saturday night for a UFC event with Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson and others:

The former president was flanked by UFC president Dana White, Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson and his son Donald Trump Jr as they entered The Garden to a loud ovation. Trump, 77, pumped his fist and waved to the crowd as Kid Rock’s ‘American Badass’ blared throughout the arena. It was reported earlier in the day that Trump was headed to New York immediately after his rally in New Hampshire to attend the event.

Here's how it looked when Trump entered the venue:

BREAKING: UFC crowd explodes as President Trump walks into Madison Square Garden



He is joined by Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/WMU5NMy75w — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 12, 2023

It was quite the scene:

President Trump enters Madison Square Garden with Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, and Dana White to the walkout music "American Badass" at #UFC295. pic.twitter.com/hyhzAsEMt3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 12, 2023

🚨 Trump, Tucker, Dana White and Kid Rock walk out to ‘American Badass’



UFC Crowd ROARS 🔥



pic.twitter.com/EqhGaDIoQa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2023

🚨Trump and Tucker are at UFC tonight



LEGENDS 🇺🇸🔥



pic.twitter.com/AncIu0Vxm0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2023

The American Squad.



President Trump, Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, and Dana White backstage at #UFC295. pic.twitter.com/HXQqNHYF3e — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 12, 2023

That was something else!

President Biden was no doubt asleep in Delaware at the time but maybe he'll see some highlights later.

