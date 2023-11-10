Media SHOCKED After Trump Suggests a GOP President Could Use Justice Dept. to Go After Dems

The Biden DOJ and other Democrats have brought dozens and dozens of charges against the current president's likely challenger in next year's election.

Recently, Trump warned Democrats that it could work the other way around, and the media hyperventilation was immediate. Many outlets reported the story, and here's CBS News' offering:

Advertisement

Trump suggests he or another Republican president could use Justice Department to indict opponents https://t.co/Tv13WeyJ3i — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 10, 2023

How dare Trump!

I wonder where he got that idea? — davidfekke (@davidfekke) November 10, 2023

It's a total mystery!

CBS News reports that Trump only "claims" that the Biden White House and other Democrats have weaponized the justice system against him:

Former President Donald Trump mused in an interview Thursday that he or another Republican president could use the Department of Justice to go after and indict political opponents, as he claims his political opponents have done against him. Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, told Univision News that the so-called "weaponization" of federal law enforcement "could certainly happen in reverse."

Yes, the Democrats certainly hope that they are the ones who can weaponize the DOJ against political opponents but will hyperventilate if it happens the other way around, all with the MSM's help.

So continue Joe’s policy. — GenXknowsthetruth (@GenXisthetruth) November 10, 2023

Biden administration already doing it. Whats the problem? — Lou (@TrdrLou) November 10, 2023

The media headline on this should simply be "if elected, Trump plans to keep one Biden policy in place." There would be one difference though:

He was suggesting they could instruct them to go after actual crimes. Not make up crimes like the Biden administration is doing. This administration is breaking all previous norms and has severely damaged the country by doing so. — Steve (@TypicalDad49) November 10, 2023

This administration has dragged the country down to a point where it'll be hard to recover.

Yep, those are the rules now. Indict the former president. Biden should’ve thought about that before going after Trump. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) November 10, 2023

😂, that’s what the current POTUS is doing. Nice try spin doctors. — Mortgage Pro (@MortgageSense83) November 10, 2023

They're doing their best.

If they wore red hats the FBI would currently be conducting manhunts for each and every one of them https://t.co/FvtZJQf3KZ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 10, 2023

Maybe the Dems didn't think this all the way through.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!