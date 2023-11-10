Concordia Student Accused of Calling Jewish Student a Slur Tries Picking a Fight...
Media SHOCKED After Trump Suggests a GOP President Could Use Justice Dept. to Go After Dems

Doug P.  |  9:18 AM on November 10, 2023
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

The Biden DOJ and other Democrats have brought dozens and dozens of charges against the current president's likely challenger in next year's election.

Recently, Trump warned Democrats that it could work the other way around, and the media hyperventilation was immediate. Many outlets reported the story, and here's CBS News' offering: 

How dare Trump!

It's a total mystery! 

CBS News reports that Trump only "claims" that the Biden White House and other Democrats have weaponized the justice system against him:

Former President Donald Trump mused in an interview Thursday that he or another Republican president could use the Department of Justice to go after and indict political opponents, as he claims his political opponents have done against him.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, told Univision News that the so-called "weaponization" of federal law enforcement "could certainly happen in reverse." 

Yes, the Democrats certainly hope that they are the ones who can weaponize the DOJ against political opponents but will hyperventilate if it happens the other way around, all with the MSM's help. 

The media headline on this should simply be "if elected, Trump plans to keep one Biden policy in place." There would be one difference though:

This administration has dragged the country down to a point where it'll be hard to recover.

They're doing their best.

Maybe the Dems didn't think this all the way through.

*** 

