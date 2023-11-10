WaPo Didn't Always Have This Aversion to Reporting About Mass Shooter Manifestos

DEI Scold Goes Off on Random Guy For Not Having had Enough Women...
Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on November 10, 2023
Meme screenshot

As we told you last night, the Washington Post reported the reason they're not going to get into detail about Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto: 

As you know, Steven Crowder posted three pages of Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto, which has been kept under wraps since the massacre in March that killed six people, including three children. The trans community tried to frame "Aiden" Hale as the victim, while others were certain she'd been sexually abused at the private Christian school.

The pages Crowder posted, though, showed Hale's death wish for those little crackers at their private school with their white privilege (Hale was white and also had attended the same private school). It certainly looked like an anti-white hate crime, although one local reporter insisted the pages were misleading and Hale hated everybody.

They should have released the entire manifesto back in March so we wouldn't be talking about leaked pages in November. But the Washington Post says parents worry that the leak of the manifesto excerpt will inspire copycat shooters and retraumatize their children.

The Post basically defended the suppression of this particular shooter's manifesto: 

That caught the attention of RedState's Brad Slager, who noticed that the Washington Post has a very selective aversion to reporting on mass shooter manifestos:

Gee, what changed this time?

The concerns WaPo cited didn't exist quite a bit when it came to other manifestos.

The "Guardians of the Preferred Democrat Narratives" are doing their thing again at the Washington Post. How fast would the entire manifesto have been made public and reported on by WaPo if the shooter fit the preferred narrative?

*** 

