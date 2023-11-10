WaPo Didn't Always Have This Aversion to Reporting About Mass Shooter Manifestos

As we told you last night, the Washington Post reported the reason they're not going to get into detail about Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto:

Advertisement

As you know, Steven Crowder posted three pages of Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto, which has been kept under wraps since the massacre in March that killed six people, including three children. The trans community tried to frame "Aiden" Hale as the victim, while others were certain she'd been sexually abused at the private Christian school. The pages Crowder posted, though, showed Hale's death wish for those little crackers at their private school with their white privilege (Hale was white and also had attended the same private school). It certainly looked like an anti-white hate crime, although one local reporter insisted the pages were misleading and Hale hated everybody. They should have released the entire manifesto back in March so we wouldn't be talking about leaked pages in November. But the Washington Post says parents worry that the leak of the manifesto excerpt will inspire copycat shooters and retraumatize their children.

The Post basically defended the suppression of this particular shooter's manifesto:

The school shooting in Nashville that killed six people left students terrified. Three pages of the killer’s journals were published this week. Some parents worry the release will inspire copycat shooters and retraumatize their children. https://t.co/5mNzIx4G4Z — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2023

That caught the attention of RedState's Brad Slager, who noticed that the Washington Post has a very selective aversion to reporting on mass shooter manifestos:

A look at those times @WashingtonPost had no qualms promoting dangerous manifestos: https://t.co/E0OQYwbUl0 pic.twitter.com/hDrGWFOghL — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) November 10, 2023

Gee, what changed this time?

We, at this stage, have to ask simply: What is so different about the Nashville shooter's manifesto that suddenly WaPo pretends to be squeamish over the contents? pic.twitter.com/AAG0PHa7qT — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) November 10, 2023

Just to put the proper measure on things:

HITLER's manifesto is less dangerous than the writings of Audry Hale.#Perspective pic.twitter.com/euSmFmYfP9 — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) November 10, 2023

The concerns WaPo cited didn't exist quite a bit when it came to other manifestos.

WAPO didn’t seem to have the same concerns when publishing the motivations of other mass shooters.



They’re not mad about why this happened — they’re mad that you know why this happened. https://t.co/PBGct96KdP pic.twitter.com/EUl2z5mIHN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 9, 2023

Advertisement

Apparently authorities had to hide the shooter's anti-white manifesto to prevent copycats. That has never been a reason used to hide the manifestos of other shooters--just this one https://t.co/VNySoycV70 — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) November 9, 2023

The "Guardians of the Preferred Democrat Narratives" are doing their thing again at the Washington Post. How fast would the entire manifesto have been made public and reported on by WaPo if the shooter fit the preferred narrative?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!