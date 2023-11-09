The Babylon Bee Take on Grand Theft Auto VI Is A Slice of...
Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is...
Box Office Bomb? Disney and Marvel Lower Expectations for 'The Marvels'
Sickening! Video Purports to Show Palestinian Children Pretending to Kill Israeli Soldiers...
GOP Pre-Debate Coverage from Miami
'Groups Clash' Outside Museum of Tolerance Screening Hamas Atrocities
David Frum Notes How Many Professors Are Displaying Their Antisemitism
Oof! Pro-Palestinian Protestors Don't Know Basic Facts About How the War Started
Bari Weiss: Want to End Antisemitism? End DEI
Washington Post Reportedly Pressured to Remove 'Racist' Cartoon About Hamas
'I Can't Believe This Is Real': WHO Graphic Portrays Gaza As Land of...
Florida Man Tells Pro-Israel Protesters He'd Fight in Gaza If It Meant He...
NBC News Debate Fact-Check Dings DeSantis for Not Flying Rescue Planes to Israel...
Here's the NY Times' Statement on 'Vague Allegation' of Journos Embedded With Hamas...

WaPo: Parents Worried Leak of Audrey Hale's Manifesto Will Inspire Copycat Shooters

Brett T.  |  8:20 PM on November 09, 2023
AP Photo/John Amis

This is a big day for the Washington Post on Twitchy — they're doing some bang-up journalisming lately.

As you know, Steven Crowder posted three pages of Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto, which has been kept under wraps since the massacre in March that killed six people, including three children. The trans community tried to frame "Aiden" Hale as the victim, while others were certain she'd been sexually abused at the private Christian school.

Advertisement

The pages Crowder posted, though, showed Hale's death wish for those little crackers at their private school with their white privilege (Hale was white and also had attended the same private school). It certainly looked like an anti-white hate crime, although one local reporter insisted the pages were misleading and Hale hated everybody.

They should have released the entire manifesto back in March so we wouldn't be talking about leaked pages in November. But the Washington Post says parents worry that the leak of the manifesto excerpt will inspire copycat shooters and retraumatize their children.

Recommended

Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is No More
Coucy
Advertisement
Advertisement

What's their motto … "Democracy dies in darkness"? It's remarkable the lengths they've gone to to try to bury this manifesto — and only this manifesto. How would its release retraumatize children, anyway?

The Post is with the authorities on this one … only the elite should be able to read it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: WASHINGTON POST COVENANT SCHOOL SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is No More
Coucy
Box Office Bomb? Disney and Marvel Lower Expectations for 'The Marvels'
Amy Curtis
Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'
Doug P.
Oof! Pro-Palestinian Protestors Don't Know Basic Facts About How the War Started
Coucy
Bari Weiss: Want to End Antisemitism? End DEI
Amy Curtis
'Groups Clash' Outside Museum of Tolerance Screening Hamas Atrocities
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is No More Coucy
Advertisement