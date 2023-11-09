WaPo: Parents Worried Leak of Audrey Hale's Manifesto Will Inspire Copycat Shooters

This is a big day for the Washington Post on Twitchy — they're doing some bang-up journalisming lately.

As you know, Steven Crowder posted three pages of Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto, which has been kept under wraps since the massacre in March that killed six people, including three children. The trans community tried to frame "Aiden" Hale as the victim, while others were certain she'd been sexually abused at the private Christian school.

The pages Crowder posted, though, showed Hale's death wish for those little crackers at their private school with their white privilege (Hale was white and also had attended the same private school). It certainly looked like an anti-white hate crime, although one local reporter insisted the pages were misleading and Hale hated everybody.

They should have released the entire manifesto back in March so we wouldn't be talking about leaked pages in November. But the Washington Post says parents worry that the leak of the manifesto excerpt will inspire copycat shooters and retraumatize their children.

The school shooting in Nashville that killed six people left students terrified. Three pages of the killer’s journals were published this week. Some parents worry the release will inspire copycat shooters and retraumatize their children. https://t.co/5mNzIx4G4Z — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2023

WAPO didn’t seem to have the same concerns when publishing the motivations of this shooter. Why? pic.twitter.com/vp4SMmkp90 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 9, 2023

Why is this never an issue with other shooters though? — Richard Percival (@PercyGroyper2) November 9, 2023

See I'm more worried that your systemic hatred of white people already inspired the actual shooter https://t.co/HR2n1j8W1V — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 9, 2023

Other parents say it's important to understand how dangerous the anti-white anti-Christian compulsive media narrative is. — UnBaffle.me (@unbaffle_me) November 9, 2023

Some journalists worry the release will connect their rhetoric to that of a mass shooter, and expose them to allegations of stochastic terrorism. — Nikolaos (@Nikolaoz) November 9, 2023

Weird how they are only concerned about THIS shooting having the facts released. The media didn't seem to have a problem with releasing the words of anyone that was deemed a "White supremacist", but for some reason this one is "special"....🤔 — Kev (@kevicss) November 9, 2023

I see, I don't seem to recall any concerns about inspiring copycats when the media turned the shooter in this case into a victim. — Freya (@FreyaHedgepeth) November 9, 2023

Oh, you're worried more LGBT shooters are going to target innocent white Christian children?



For some reason, I doubt it. — Gender_Inflation (@bigmountain1999) November 9, 2023

That's not at all what parents are worried about, and you know it. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) November 9, 2023

Most parents are concerned about the anti-white racism being perpetrated in DEI pedagogy across the country and how that motivated this attack and will incentivize more. — D’Shaun Maddeauxn X 🇰🇪 (@1withdirt) November 9, 2023

Yes I agree that more radical trans freaks will engage in violence against normal white people. I too fear the manifesto release will embolden them. — Weps (@EAM_Reader) November 9, 2023

Your panties are only in a knot because this killer is one of your own not a right wing nut. — Blind Ivan (@blindboypdx) November 9, 2023

What's their motto … "Democracy dies in darkness"? It's remarkable the lengths they've gone to to try to bury this manifesto — and only this manifesto. How would its release retraumatize children, anyway?

The Post is with the authorities on this one … only the elite should be able to read it.

