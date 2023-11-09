Guy Benson Has a Correction to What AOC Says She's Been 'Warning the (Dem) Party About'

All that antisemitism we've been seeing coming from the Left, including from certain members of Congress? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's been warning the Dem Party about young Democrat sentiment when it comes to Israel:

Advertisement

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says young Democrats' anti-Israel stance is something she has been "warning the party about for a long time" pic.twitter.com/CCKpLYPCRy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2023

Townhall's Guy Benson has corrected the record on AOC's claim that she's been "warning the party" about young Democrats' anti-Israel stance.

Here's what's really been happening:

She hasn’t been warning about it, she’s been leading it. And while the blood of hundreds of slaughtered civilians wasn’t even dry on October 7, she put out a statement against Israeli self-defense. Inhumane. https://t.co/LXbLbPIx9F — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 9, 2023

"Warning"... "leading" -- potayto, potahto.

AOC's turning into that "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

She's a bad liar.. she has been spreading hate since day one! https://t.co/4z4sgX86Gm — Jet willis (@set97934) November 9, 2023

More projection detected:

Turns out the people calling everyone Nazis for years were the true Nazis all along. And nobody is shocked. https://t.co/8Enjb3HCrl — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 9, 2023

Bingo! We couldn't be less shocked.

Remember when AOC wept when funding for Israel's Iron Dome, which has saved countless Israeli lives, passed the House?

AOC breaks down after the House passed $1 billion funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.



She hate Israel so much that she doesn’t care if terrorist rockets are hitting Israel. pic.twitter.com/YbZUjkvBWu — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 23, 2021

***

Related:

AOC Spotted Having an Odd Way of Defending Rashida Tlaib After Censure

Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible for the Squad'

Mehdi Hasan Seems Almost Surprised That AOC Would Leave Hamas in Place

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!