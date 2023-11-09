Guy Benson Has a Correction to What AOC Says She's Been 'Warning the (Dem) Party About'

Marina Medvin Takes AP/CNN/NYT APART for Their Hamas-Embedded 'Journos' on Oct 7 in...
Doug P.  |  11:50 AM on November 09, 2023
Meme screenshot

All that antisemitism we've been seeing coming from the Left, including from certain members of Congress? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's been warning the Dem Party about young Democrat sentiment when it comes to Israel: 

Townhall's Guy Benson has corrected the record on AOC's claim that she's been "warning the party" about young Democrats' anti-Israel stance. 

Here's what's really been happening: 

"Warning"... "leading" -- potayto, potahto.

AOC's turning into that "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

More projection detected:

Bingo! We couldn't be less shocked.

Remember when AOC wept when funding for Israel's Iron Dome, which has saved countless Israeli lives, passed the House?

*** 

