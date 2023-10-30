John Kirby Gives Surprising Answer When Asked About Civilian Casualties in Gaza
John Kirby Says Increase in Antisemitism is Dangerous BUT There's 'Also a Rise...
WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Clay Travis Doubles Down on WNBA Comment That Triggered a Player
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Do...
APA President Calls For Decolonization... And People Have Thoughts
US Education Secretary Advised to Shift Priorities So More Kids Can Read His...
Hillary Clinton: Ceasefire Would Be 'Gift' To Hamas
The AP's STILL Quoting Source That Fed Them 'Israel Bombed a Gaza Hospital'...
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square
Kamala Harris Assures America 'Biden is Very Much Alive' During Awkward 60 Minutes...
Thought Police? Here’s the Moment a Woman Was Arrested for Silently Praying on...
'That's Awesome!' Abby Wambach Faceplants Herself in a Discussion About Reparations (Watch...

Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible for the Squad'

Doug P.  |  3:24 PM on October 30, 2023
Meme screenshot

Three weeks after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and subsequent displays of antisemitism all around the world including the U.S. there's been a slight rhetorical pivot from a "Squad" member:

Advertisement

Sometimes it sure can be difficult to tell the difference between the real and parody accounts.

This is what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted this afternoon:

So what sparked that?

Recommended

WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's almost certainly got something to do with it!

If only voters would help make that happen next November, but we won't hold our breath.

***

Related:

AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet Outage

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages and AOC Absolutely Panics

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
Amy Curtis
'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Doug P.
John Kirby Says Increase in Antisemitism is Dangerous BUT There's 'Also a Rise in Anti-Muslim Hate'
Doug P.
Clay Travis Doubles Down on WNBA Comment That Triggered a Player
Twitchy Video
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square
Coucy
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Down
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel Amy Curtis
Advertisement