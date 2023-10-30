Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible for the Squad'

Three weeks after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and subsequent displays of antisemitism all around the world including the U.S. there's been a slight rhetorical pivot from a "Squad" member:

You're about 3 weeks late on this one.



Polls looking that bad for you? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) October 30, 2023

It’s sad that I thought this must be the AOC parody account. — Dan Dillon (@dandillondev) October 30, 2023

Sometimes it sure can be difficult to tell the difference between the real and parody accounts.

This is what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted this afternoon:

Now more than ever, we must emphasize the importance of separating people from governments.



Antisemitism is disgusting and unacceptable. We have a responsibility to defend our Jewish brothers, sisters, and siblings from hatred. No movement of integrity should tolerate it. Ever. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 30, 2023

So what sparked that?

Good heavens, must be the Democrat polling on these issues looks horrible for the Squad to say what they suddenly have today. Also, the antisemitism is all coming from the left, so when will AOC demand they be cut out from the Democrat coalition? https://t.co/RbSu7mIHJn — Johnny Conch (@JCinKeyWest) October 30, 2023

Polls are that bad, Sandy? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 30, 2023

That's almost certainly got something to do with it!

You and the rest of the fraud squad need to separate yourselves from the government! — NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) October 30, 2023

If only voters would help make that happen next November, but we won't hold our breath.

