GRAB YOUR POPCORN! Fox News Reports There's Chaos in the Democratic Party (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 28, 2024
Meme

As this writer sits down to Thanksgiving dinner, she's grateful for many things, including the fact Donald Trump's election win has thrown the Democratic Party into utter chaos.

Watch:

You hate to see it. But more than that, you love to see it.

Let him. It worked so well for former Presidents Gary Johnson and Jill Stein.

Oh, wait.

We're fine with this, for what it's worth.

Yeah, they really threw Bernie under the bus, but loyalty is a thing.

That's even better.

All they have to do is not be insane. And they can't manage that.

A fair point.

That is certainly one of them.

It's the holidays, the season of joy and merriment. You're allowed.

And we're so here for it.

Welcome to the party!

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MICHAEL MOORE 2024 ELECTION

