GRAB YOUR POPCORN! Fox News Reports There's Chaos in the Democratic Party (WATCH)

As this writer sits down to Thanksgiving dinner, she's grateful for many things, including the fact Donald Trump's election win has thrown the Democratic Party into utter chaos.

REPORT: The Democratic Party is in chaos—Michael Moore has turned on Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders might abandon ship.



Moore blasted Biden's warmongering, saying, “Seriously? This is your legacy? This is how you want to go out? In a blaze of horror? Like, if Joe’s got to go, we… pic.twitter.com/8NFFeXthrp — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 27, 2024

You hate to see it. But more than that, you love to see it.

Bernie wants to peal off and start s third party.



That's how bad it is on the other team. — The Liberal Lampoon (@Liberal_Lampoon) November 27, 2024

Let him. It worked so well for former Presidents Gary Johnson and Jill Stein.

Oh, wait.

Yep. Dem party is in complete chaos. They're pretty much having a civil war on how the party moves forward.



I'm starting to believe that they won't be able to recover by 2028. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 27, 2024

We're fine with this, for what it's worth.

The funny part is that Michael Moore is just now realizing this.



It's even more funny that if Bernie wanted to start a new party, he should have done it when the Democrat party cheated him and installed Hillary Clinton like a plumber would install a toilet.



Bernie had so much… — Thomas Paine Band (@ThomasPaineBand) November 27, 2024

Yeah, they really threw Bernie under the bus, but loyalty is a thing.

Couldn’t happen to nicer people.



Maybe they’ll wake up in a year or two when a bunch of them go to prison for their many, many crimes.



Until then, got my popcorn ready. — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) November 27, 2024

That's even better.

If there was an ounce of common sense in the entire party, they would turn down the crazy, but there isn’t, so enjoy watching them double down and drive the whole dumpster fire of a party right off a cliff. — Conservative Mama (@NC_Mama80) November 27, 2024

All they have to do is not be insane. And they can't manage that.

This may look entertaining, but don't forget that a wounded animal is extremely dangerous. They could do erratic things in an effort to save themselves. And, rarely are those last throws of survival good for what is around them. https://t.co/Y67G0ksjs6 — Good Old Andy (@GoodOldAndy) November 27, 2024

A fair point.

I maintain that the best part of this election cycle was the Dems pulling James Carville out of his cryo-chamber, only to not listen to one word of his advice. https://t.co/O1nkMUA3e3 — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) November 27, 2024

That is certainly one of them.

I'm not supposed to enjoy this so much. https://t.co/MQtCV7ge89 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 27, 2024

It's the holidays, the season of joy and merriment. You're allowed.

The Dems core problem is they had so convinced themselves of their own superiority that they can’t get past the Denial / Anger phase of Trump wiping them out. https://t.co/tGGi1Jjw1T — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 27, 2024

And we're so here for it.

I voted for Jimmy Carter twice. I was a proud WV Democrat this May when Trump got convicted -- and I left my old party that afternoon and registered Republican. https://t.co/xj7lMCGJbI — Scott Somerville (@ReviveDueling) November 27, 2024

Welcome to the party!