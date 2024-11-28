Feel the ACTUAL Joy: Maye Musk Says Elon, Trump Are Having Fun Because There's a Future for America Now

The Kamala Harris campaign ran on 'vibes' and 'joy' but -- in reality -- the campaign was anything but joyful.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, along with the rest of the Trump coalition, seem to be having a good time in the weeks since the election.
Maye Musk, Elon's mom, explained to Fox News why:
MAYE MUSK: "Elon Musk and Donald Trump just seem to be having fun and it's nice for both of them to have fun.— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 26, 2024
Elon really respects Trump a lot and he's really happy that there's a future for America now." pic.twitter.com/YJZ8PJSJJE
We love it.
And yes, we also see a future for America now.
The duo that has sent the left and legacy media into a permanent state of meltdown, so good! 😂— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 26, 2024
It really is good.
Just two guys having FUN. pic.twitter.com/DnM8MlRmAf— DarkMAGA (@elonsnextex) November 26, 2024
Totally fun.
The future is brighter because of these two. pic.twitter.com/X5aypkgbRX— wolfboy (@wlfby) November 26, 2024
Yes it is. MUCH brighter.
Can we see this next or na ? pic.twitter.com/xdtqoaNMpT— ENIMEMES (@ENIMEMES) November 26, 2024
This needs to happen.
America is really happy too. I have seen many people preparing early for the Holidays and I think it shows Hope!— Annette Solberg (@AnnetteSoul) November 27, 2024
This writer was in Michigan last week for ComicCon (yeah, she's a nerd) and during one of the discussion panels, the panelists both said they felt like a weight had been lifted after the election.
I heard him say you have to find something to be excited about when you wake up in the morning. It seems like he has. What is better than a vision of a better USA.— Elysia Fulcher (@elysiaf) November 27, 2024
If our chose is this or waking up looking for ways to be miserable and offended, we'll take the former.
Imagine, a government that isn’t full of tight asses— DD (@onchainbookie) November 26, 2024
This will be the greatest 4 years in American history https://t.co/b5BDhLpaN6
What a change of pace, no?
Perhaps Elon Musk sees Trump as a father figure he can enjoy spending time with. https://t.co/WHMXZ6V8Yl— Dr Grace Yllana (@DrYllana) November 27, 2024
Perhaps and that makes it sweet.
@elonmusk @realDonaldTrump this is true and I think a lot of people depend on you two and I hope one day I find myself in America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/oAcGd7UcqF— Ikenna Michael (@chifepriest7) November 27, 2024
Best of luck to you.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member