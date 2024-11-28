VIP
Give Thanks for Beauty
Feel the ACTUAL Joy: Maye Musk Says Elon, Trump Are Having Fun Because There's a Future for America Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 28, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Kamala Harris campaign ran on 'vibes' and 'joy' but -- in reality -- the campaign was anything but joyful.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, along with the rest of the Trump coalition, seem to be having a good time in the weeks since the election.

Maye Musk, Elon's mom, explained to Fox News why:

We love it.

And yes, we also see a future for America now.

It really is good.

Totally fun.

Yes it is. MUCH brighter.

This needs to happen.

This writer was in Michigan last week for ComicCon (yeah, she's a nerd) and during one of the discussion panels, the panelists both said they felt like a weight had been lifted after the election.

If our chose is this or waking up looking for ways to be miserable and offended, we'll take the former.

What a change of pace, no?

Perhaps and that makes it sweet.

Best of luck to you.

