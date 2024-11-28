Feel the ACTUAL Joy: Maye Musk Says Elon, Trump Are Having Fun Because There's a Future for America Now

The Kamala Harris campaign ran on 'vibes' and 'joy' but -- in reality -- the campaign was anything but joyful.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, along with the rest of the Trump coalition, seem to be having a good time in the weeks since the election.

Maye Musk, Elon's mom, explained to Fox News why:

MAYE MUSK: "Elon Musk and Donald Trump just seem to be having fun and it's nice for both of them to have fun.



Elon really respects Trump a lot and he's really happy that there's a future for America now." pic.twitter.com/YJZ8PJSJJE — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 26, 2024

We love it.

And yes, we also see a future for America now.

The duo that has sent the left and legacy media into a permanent state of meltdown, so good! 😂 — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 26, 2024

It really is good.

Just two guys having FUN. pic.twitter.com/DnM8MlRmAf — DarkMAGA (@elonsnextex) November 26, 2024

Totally fun.

The future is brighter because of these two. pic.twitter.com/X5aypkgbRX — wolfboy (@wlfby) November 26, 2024

Yes it is. MUCH brighter.

Can we see this next or na ? pic.twitter.com/xdtqoaNMpT — ENIMEMES (@ENIMEMES) November 26, 2024

This needs to happen.

America is really happy too. I have seen many people preparing early for the Holidays and I think it shows Hope! — Annette Solberg (@AnnetteSoul) November 27, 2024

This writer was in Michigan last week for ComicCon (yeah, she's a nerd) and during one of the discussion panels, the panelists both said they felt like a weight had been lifted after the election.

I heard him say you have to find something to be excited about when you wake up in the morning. It seems like he has. What is better than a vision of a better USA. — Elysia Fulcher (@elysiaf) November 27, 2024

If our chose is this or waking up looking for ways to be miserable and offended, we'll take the former.

Imagine, a government that isn’t full of tight asses



This will be the greatest 4 years in American history https://t.co/b5BDhLpaN6 — DD (@onchainbookie) November 26, 2024

What a change of pace, no?

Perhaps Elon Musk sees Trump as a father figure he can enjoy spending time with. https://t.co/WHMXZ6V8Yl — Dr Grace Yllana (@DrYllana) November 27, 2024

Perhaps and that makes it sweet.

@elonmusk @realDonaldTrump this is true and I think a lot of people depend on you two and I hope one day I find myself in America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/oAcGd7UcqF — Ikenna Michael (@chifepriest7) November 27, 2024

Best of luck to you.