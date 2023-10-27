'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages and AOC Absolutely Panics

Oh, this is hilarious and a must watch. 'Libs of Tik Tok' founder, Chaya Raichik and Senator AOC had quite a meet up. First of all, Chaya asked AOC for a selfie. The very unaware of her surroundings AOC didn't realize who she was for a moment and agreed to the pic. Once AOC recognized Chaya, she suddenly had ants in her pants and had to get scurrying. Chaya then asked AOC about the people being held in Gaza, including Americans. Chaya asked AOC for her comment and the cat had a tight hold on AOC's tongue.

WATCH: Hamas caucus member AOC refused to denounce Hamas and was SILENT on Americans currently being held hostage.



I was then SHOVED by AOC’s assistant as I was asking her Hamas sympathizer boss some questions!pic.twitter.com/tlhnI3aB4l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2023

Boo! We all want to know if AOC has any comment. Too bad she had to head to a 'Hamas Caucus' meet up! Allegedly!

Watch her prepare her jacket for the photo and get all excited till she realizes what’s happening 😂. Her face was priceless! I can’t believe this trick of asking to take a photo worked on her for the SECOND TIME 🤣 https://t.co/C2Y6XiDAJf — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 27, 2023

Libs: "Are you headed to the Hamas Caucus meeting?"



AOC: (Silent as she scurries away) https://t.co/Ue95zGpAOA — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 27, 2023

AOC has quite the scurry!

I so bad want her to just say “yeah I’m going the hamas meeting we’re planning on killing you next” https://t.co/NhS0gkL8Ob — alec 🔆 (@juche_lover) October 27, 2023

Oh, Leftists are nasty people, aren't they? It's so telling when they show you their true colors.

AOC employs a typical Hamas move here when she uses someone as a human shield https://t.co/CiLqOmX7io — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 27, 2023

OMG! True and oh, so funny!

I bet AOC closed the circles on her Apple Watch today with all her running away! Lots of steps in today.

Besides the fact that you are an anti semite Looks like your aide assaulted Chaya. https://t.co/3lKBbCZXnV — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) October 27, 2023

There was a personal foul on the play by AOC's assistant. She needs to watch those hands.

too funny....I love when they get called out and show what horrible human beings they are https://t.co/3prpXJBdyY — TR (@TonyRRubino) October 27, 2023

Branding “the squad” as the Hamas Caucus is pure genius. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 27, 2023

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2023

Even Elon was impressed. That is high praise.

This was PRICELESS! They looked like a couple of kids Christmas morning, then realized it wasn’t a puppy.



Look at them run. 😂😂😂 — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 27, 2023

This was more 'AOC getting coal in her stocking' level. Heh

It's almost like these people don't feel they work for us. — BFresh (@bfreshwa) October 27, 2023

You drew her in by asking for a photo, then you got her good. 🤣🤣 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 27, 2023

Chaya knew to play to AOC's narcissism. She loves to feel famous so asking for the photo was petting her ego. That's why they say 'pride comes before the fall'.

