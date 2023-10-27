'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages and AOC Absolutely Panics

RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on October 27, 2023

Oh, this is hilarious and a must watch. 'Libs of Tik Tok' founder, Chaya Raichik and Senator AOC had quite a meet up. First of all, Chaya asked AOC for a selfie. The very unaware of her surroundings AOC didn't realize who she was for a moment and agreed to the pic. Once AOC recognized Chaya, she suddenly had ants in her pants and had to get scurrying. Chaya then asked AOC about the people being held in Gaza, including Americans. Chaya asked AOC for her comment and the cat had a tight hold on AOC's tongue.

Boo! We all want to know if AOC has any comment. Too bad she had to head to a 'Hamas Caucus' meet up! Allegedly!

AOC has quite the scurry!

Oh, Leftists are nasty people, aren't they? It's so telling when they show you their true colors.

OMG! True and oh, so funny!

I bet AOC closed the circles on her Apple Watch today with all her running away! Lots of steps in today.

There was a personal foul on the play by AOC's assistant. She needs to watch those hands.

Even Elon was impressed. That is high praise.

This was more 'AOC getting coal in her stocking' level. Heh

Chaya knew to play to AOC's narcissism. She loves to feel famous so asking for the photo was petting her ego. That's why they say 'pride comes before the fall'.

