AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet Outage

AOC and her Squad members are very angry that Israel has created a communications blackout in Gaza, a strategic move that is typical of any war, ever, in the history of mankind.

While Hamas terrorists may be retweeting AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib on their smartphones, they're also coordinating with one another - the last thing you want if you're conducting a ground war in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable. Journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian efforts, and innocents are all endangered.



I do not know how such an act can be defended. The United States has historically denounced this practice. https://t.co/L9iV7TSs2u — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2023

It's just unthinkable. A military response that includes cutting off communications to the enemy? It's unheard of, we tell you!

We can add military tactics to the list of things she knows nothing about... https://t.co/W2mqyF3Azl — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 28, 2023

Maybe AOC is just ticked off that she can't play 'Among Us' with friends in Gaza, but 'journalists' made the top of her list.

It seems a primary motivation for the criticism is the action could squelch the flow of propaganda from Hamas, which many in the media willingly pass along to the public.

Note she lists “journalists” first. Hamas can’t get their propaganda out, which is very upsetting to her. https://t.co/hvXw6XQr9L — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) October 28, 2023

'Hey, the Gaza Health Ministry said Israel bombed a hospital! Did you hear the Gaza Health Ministry put out the latest death toll?'

The Gaza Health Ministry is run by Hamas.

Telecommunications and internet have been cut off in Gaza, people who are injured can’t even call an ambulance.



We must recognize our collective humanity and demand a #CeasefireNOW.



The world is watching. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 28, 2023

They've been telling us for weeks that Gaza has no electricity.

We don't know about you, but our internet doesn't work very well when the power goes out.

It's almost like they're not being honest with us …

Hamas cut off heads

Israel cut off the internet



Your choice to focus on the latter does not reflect well on you https://t.co/iMuhA5j4dh — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) October 28, 2023

But they can't watch YouTube videos!

It’s a war, not only is it acceptable it is necessary. The 1st target is command and communications. Shut it Shrek face 💕 https://t.co/q3ZzyLyS3G — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) October 28, 2023

This is how it's done. War strategy, we mean … not the 'Shrek face' thing. Okay … that too.

'Israel has a right to defend itself', just not by defending itself, apparently.

Elon Musk had an answer for AOC:

Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.



[ComStar] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2023

LOL. We all know that's not going to be acceptable, right? It's a reasonable offer of assistance to help civilians in need, but it doesn't open up the channels that enable Hamas.

Why aren't you just supplying all of Gaza with a free connection?



Come on man, do the right thing. — Mikey Charalambous (@m_charalambous) October 28, 2023

People were already pushing back in AOC's replies.

Missing from this post is a demand that Hamas release the hostages — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 28, 2023

One would almost get the sense that they know Hamas, who runs Gaza, will not do the right thing.

Demand Hamas surrender with all its members now … time to save Palestinian lives — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 28, 2023

Any chance for peace between the Palestinians and Israel can't include Hamas. Recent weeks have made this clear.

BOOM.

Oh no I'm sorry your friends can't watch TikTok videos of their buddies beheading Israelis. Cry more. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 28, 2023

This is all such a bad look for AOC and her pals … and their counterparts on the Right.

Get your and “mama bear’s” friends to surrender and release the hostages, and they might get their wifi back. https://t.co/NQUzL0IRgx — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) October 28, 2023

LOLOLOL.

It's pretty easy to defend it. There's a war going on and they don't want their troop movements being sent to Hamas in real time. You want it over? It can be over today if Hamas releases all the hostages and surrenders. Otherwise, there's a war on. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 28, 2023

Is that clear enough for you, AOC?

***

