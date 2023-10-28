AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet Outage

WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:20 AM on October 28, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

AOC and her Squad members are very angry that Israel has created a communications blackout in Gaza, a strategic move that is typical of any war, ever, in the history of mankind.

While Hamas terrorists may be retweeting AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib on their smartphones, they're also coordinating with one another - the last thing you want if you're conducting a ground war in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

It's just unthinkable. A military response that includes cutting off communications to the enemy? It's unheard of, we tell you!

Maybe AOC is just ticked off that she can't play 'Among Us' with friends in Gaza, but 'journalists' made the top of her list.

It seems a primary motivation for the criticism is the action could squelch the flow of propaganda from Hamas, which many in the media willingly pass along to the public.

'Hey, the Gaza Health Ministry said Israel bombed a hospital! Did you hear the Gaza Health Ministry put out the latest death toll?'

The Gaza Health Ministry is run by Hamas.

They've been telling us for weeks that Gaza has no electricity.

We don't know about you, but our internet doesn't work very well when the power goes out.

It's almost like they're not being honest with us …

But they can't watch YouTube videos!

This is how it's done. War strategy, we mean … not the 'Shrek face' thing. Okay … that too.

'Israel has a right to defend itself', just not by defending itself, apparently.

Elon Musk had an answer for AOC:

LOL. We all know that's not going to be acceptable, right? It's a reasonable offer of assistance to help civilians in need, but it doesn't open up the channels that enable Hamas.

People were already pushing back in AOC's replies.

One would almost get the sense that they know Hamas, who runs Gaza, will not do the right thing.

Any chance for peace between the Palestinians and Israel can't include Hamas. Recent weeks have made this clear.

BOOM.

This is all such a bad look for AOC and her pals … and their counterparts on the Right.

LOLOLOL.

Is that clear enough for you, AOC?

***

