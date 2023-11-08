AOC Spotted Having an Odd Way of Defending Rashida Tlaib After Censure

A GOOD START: Rashida Tlaib Finds Herself Censured
Doug P.  |  11:10 AM on November 08, 2023
Meme screenshot

Last night the U.S. House of Representatives voted to censure Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib. 22 Democrats voted with 212 Republicans to censure the Michigan leftist. 

Tuesday night, the House of Representatives held a vote to censure Rashida Tlaib over her support for Hamas and calls for the destruction of a Jewish state in Israel. The vote was initially scheduled for today, Wednesday November 8th, but had to be moved up over alleged death threats made towards Representative Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), the House member who introduced the vote.

[...]

22 Democrats voted alongside 212 Republicans to censure Tlaib, and 4 Republicans voted with 184 Democrats against the resolution.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered up this defense of Tlaib, and it's... interesting: 

Only Tlaib is held accountable for saying offensive, violent and racist things? Well, there it is!

Right? That was an odd way of defending Tlaib.

The Associated Press, New York Times and other media outlets were also complicit in helping spread the lie, along with Tlaib.

Hence the Left's denial of what "from the river to the sea" really means.

