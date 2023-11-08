AOC Spotted Having an Odd Way of Defending Rashida Tlaib After Censure

Last night the U.S. House of Representatives voted to censure Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib. 22 Democrats voted with 212 Republicans to censure the Michigan leftist.

Tuesday night, the House of Representatives held a vote to censure Rashida Tlaib over her support for Hamas and calls for the destruction of a Jewish state in Israel. The vote was initially scheduled for today, Wednesday November 8th, but had to be moved up over alleged death threats made towards Representative Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), the House member who introduced the vote. [...] 22 Democrats voted alongside 212 Republicans to censure Tlaib, and 4 Republicans voted with 184 Democrats against the resolution.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered up this defense of Tlaib, and it's... interesting:

It is not lost on anyone how many offensive, violent, and racist things people regularly hear members of Congress say, yet virtually the only one that gets censured for her political speech also happens to be the only Palestinian American.



It does not reflect well. At all. https://t.co/LzQUtg2WbU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 8, 2023

Only Tlaib is held accountable for saying offensive, violent and racist things? Well, there it is!

So what Tlaib said was admittedly offensive, violent and racist. Check. https://t.co/B2dFLl6dbl — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 8, 2023

Nice to see AOC acknowledge Tlaib’s anti-Semitic comments are offensive, violent and racist, even if that wasn’t her intention. https://t.co/YeNbYelqKC — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) November 8, 2023

Right? That was an odd way of defending Tlaib.

“Why can’t my friends be racist and get away with it?” https://t.co/pmfrn14q7v — Caesar (@Caesar63BC) November 8, 2023

Supporting Hamas is political speech. Censuring someone who defends baby killers is also political speech. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 8, 2023

She's also the only one who has repeated a lie (which she hasn't recanted) about Israel bombing a hospital, which led to riots https://t.co/NP4HD0RZWC — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) November 8, 2023

The Associated Press, New York Times and other media outlets were also complicit in helping spread the lie, along with Tlaib.

I’d like her to cite when someone in the current congress called for the mass execution of an entire race. https://t.co/S01pZykxuu — ll2625 (@ll2625) November 8, 2023

Hence the Left's denial of what "from the river to the sea" really means.

***

