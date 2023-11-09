Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'

A Yale Bioethics Professor Tweeted Out Something Insane
Doug P.  |  2:43 PM on November 09, 2023
Twitchy

In the past, we've talked about how much the media likes to dismiss President Biden's lies as him just a folksy guy who likes to spin a yarn. 

Last year the New York Times did just that with an article about the country's "Storyteller-In-Chief":

For more than four decades, Mr. Biden has embraced storytelling as a way of connecting with his audience, often emphasizing the truth of his account by adding, “Not a joke!” in the middle of a story. But Mr. Biden’s folksiness can veer into folklore, with dates that don’t quite add up and details that are exaggerated or wrong, the factual edges shaved off to make them more powerful for audiences.

Lies, New York Times. They're called lies.

Glenn Beck showed the hack media how it should be done with a hilarious look at the long list of Biden's made-up adventures and claims: 

Watch the whole thing and marvel at how the MSM mostly gives Biden a pass for all this BS: 

A Yale Bioethics Professor Tweeted Out Something Insane
Coucy
That was amazing! As Biden would say, "not a joke!"

*** 

Related:

Thread spotlights 'complete corruption of the corporate press' ignoring Biden lies & bombshells

***

