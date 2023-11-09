Glenn Beck Has Hilarious Video Proof That 'Biden IS the Modern-Day Forrest Gump'

In the past, we've talked about how much the media likes to dismiss President Biden's lies as him just a folksy guy who likes to spin a yarn.

Last year the New York Times did just that with an article about the country's "Storyteller-In-Chief":

Advertisement

For more than four decades, Mr. Biden has embraced storytelling as a way of connecting with his audience, often emphasizing the truth of his account by adding, “Not a joke!” in the middle of a story. But Mr. Biden’s folksiness can veer into folklore, with dates that don’t quite add up and details that are exaggerated or wrong, the factual edges shaved off to make them more powerful for audiences.

Lies, New York Times. They're called lies.

Glenn Beck showed the hack media how it should be done with a hilarious look at the long list of Biden's made-up adventures and claims:

Come for the movie analogy; stay for the AI depictions of Uncle Joe's amazing feats. https://t.co/V9rgWTHZ9m — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) November 9, 2023

Wow! This is a long segment, but so worth watching! https://t.co/JRdK44qCYN — Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) November 9, 2023

Watch the whole thing and marvel at how the MSM mostly gives Biden a pass for all this BS:

President Biden has made a LOT of wild claims over the years. When you look at all of them together, he has lived an UNBELIEVABLE life. I make the case that President Biden IS the modern-day Forrest Gump. pic.twitter.com/ltTsOR2zwm — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 9, 2023

That was amazing! As Biden would say, "not a joke!"

***

Related:

Thread spotlights 'complete corruption of the corporate press' ignoring Biden lies & bombshells

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!