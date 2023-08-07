WEAK SAUCE! Conservatives (rightfully) BLAST Ne-Yo for bending the KNEE to the trans...
Thread spotlights 'complete corruption of the corporate press' ignoring Biden lies & bombshells

Doug P.  |  10:23 AM on August 07, 2023
Screen shot

Between the Donald Trump indictments and Devon Archer testimony about the Bidens (combined with what Hunter Biden told a federal judge which runs counter to the president's previous claim that his son didn't make any money from China), guess which story is getting the most MSM coverage.

Meanwhile, @a_newsman has a great thread showing the kind of stuff the media's mostly turning a blind eye toward:

There's now proof that Biden lied, and yet the media yawns:

"I never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings":

Yep, another lie! Now the White House has shifted that to "Joe Biden wasn't in business with his son," but they'll be forced to do another pivot on that one as well.

"Did you lie?"

"No."

Yeah, that was yet another lie.

Some of the "journalists" who aren't silent about the Bidens are helping carry their water.

