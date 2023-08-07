Thread spotlights 'complete corruption of the corporate press' ignoring Biden lies & bombshells

Between the Donald Trump indictments and Devon Archer testimony about the Bidens (combined with what Hunter Biden told a federal judge which runs counter to the president's previous claim that his son didn't make any money from China), guess which story is getting the most MSM coverage.

Up and Up: Nets Fork Over 162 Minutes to Trump Indictment, 19x Larger Than Archer Hearing https://t.co/Svbcd3CU2m — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) August 7, 2023

Meanwhile, @a_newsman has a great thread showing the kind of stuff the media's mostly turning a blind eye toward:

Besides just complete corruption of the corporate press, what explains this clip not being played on rotation all weekend long across every cable and network news station? pic.twitter.com/25tFzWcJWT — a newsman (@a_newsman) August 7, 2023

There's now proof that Biden lied, and yet the media yawns:

The president stood on a debate stage and not only lied about his role in his son’s business dealings, but accused a nuclear armed power of making it up. pic.twitter.com/lNF6hLd9ZQ — a newsman (@a_newsman) August 7, 2023

"I never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings":

Yep, another lie! Now the White House has shifted that to "Joe Biden wasn't in business with his son," but they'll be forced to do another pivot on that one as well.

"Did you lie?"

"No."

Yeah, that was yet another lie.

The entire media now knows

Biden's answer here is a lie, and not a single WH journalist will challenge Pierre or him on it. The laptop is not Russia. They know it, and they ignore it. https://t.co/fJpGfO5kcR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2023

It's weird. Where is @pbump on this one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2023

Some of the "journalists" who aren't silent about the Bidens are helping carry their water.

