WaPo's Philip Bump says Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 03, 2023
CBS

Let's not forget that the first one out of the Devon Archer hearing and in front of the TV cameras was Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman, who said it was "preposterous" that a father wouldn't be interested in his son's business and that while Hunter Biden put his vice president father on the phone some 20 times during business meetings, it was just for Joe Biden to exchange niceties and talk about the weather. That's what the Democrats told us. Oh, and Beau Biden died.

Republicans say that Archer testified that Vice President Biden was "the brand" Hunter was selling and it saved Burisma from going under.

Now we have the Washington Post's Philip Bump weighing in with his analysis, and he says Archer said the exact opposite of what Republicans are claiming.

Bump writes:

He said that Biden’s last name helped — and that Hunter Biden sought to give the impression he was leveraging Joe Biden in his role. But he also testified that Hunter Biden knew this was deceptive. Archer confirmed an email in which Hunter Biden discussed how to frame an announced trip by the then-vice president to Ukraine.

“The announcement of my guy’s” — his father’s — “upcoming travels should be characterized as part of our advice and thinking — but what he will say and do is out of our hands,” the email read. “In other words, it could be a really good thing or it could end up creating too great an expectation.”

This distills Archer’s broader point: Hunter Biden wanted to give the impression he could bend Joe Biden’s will but, in private conversation, he said he couldn’t.

And bragged about it afterward on stage … that was no illusion. And speaking of illusions …


It seems that the Democrat/media strategy is to take any hint of corruption and pin it on Hunter and swear that Joe never had a hand in it. They're happy to throw Hunter under the bus to save Joe.

***

