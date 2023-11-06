Dem Rep Claims Big Drop in Biden Support is Because Voters Aren't Accepting Reality

Considering the current state of the US economy, the southern border and other things that are happening around the world, President Biden's numbers that were already circling the drain are now in the sewer.

🚨 NEW: Biden's growing race problem:



• He's bleeding support among Hispanic voters and Black voters — especially younger ones, and especially in swing states. This is an alarming, re-election-threatening, full-blown crisis for the White House. https://t.co/nxCYkVrme2 — Axios (@axios) November 6, 2023

Look out below!

By the numbers: Sunday's New York Times poll of six swing states (all of which Biden won last time) was brutal. While we're skeptical of any one poll, this one is directionally in line with others. Let these once unthinkable findings sink in: Biden's support among nonwhite voters dropped 33 points compared to 2020 results.

The more diverse a state, the worse Biden does, The Times found.

Trump's support among Black voters popped to 22 points, which The Times called "unseen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times."

Biden's lead among Hispanics is in single digits in the six swing states polled (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). Democrats typically win among Hispanics by 30+ points.

As it turns out, minority voters don't like having less buying power or an open border just like everybody else.

Everyone's quality of life has gone down under Biden, except for the very wealthy who don't feel it. There is no mystery to this report. People are worse off under Biden and are pissed off about it. https://t.co/HK8IPCRqL2 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 6, 2023

So what should the Democrats do? At least one is choosing the "pretend everything's going great and people are just too dumb to realize it" approach:

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Biden's drop in support among Black Americans is because "feelings are dictating their reality" and they aren't "understanding exactly how any of this works" pic.twitter.com/QtWcJnyxsh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023

Well, that's certainly one way to approach the problem for Democrats.

"Voters are too stupid and they don't understand their betters" is probably not a great campaign message for Democrats. https://t.co/3bTnhe3vH3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 5, 2023

Hopefully they stick to that "strategy."

"You're dumb if you think the economy isn't strong" doesn't seem like optimal messaging for the Democrats as we're at the one-year mark until the next election.

Wrong Crockett-----Blacks are really beginning to understand how badly they are faring under Biden. Your excuses won't change that. — David Arcano (@david_arcano) November 6, 2023

The racism of Democrats is beyond revolting.



Guess she’s upset that everyone realizes what a failure Dems are. https://t.co/4CigcdT9i5 — Suzanne Arundale (@ArundaleSuzanne) November 5, 2023

They know how much groceries and gas cost. https://t.co/crNaxrCYgT — rider writer® (@HBwriterMike) November 6, 2023

And the congresswoman blames them for noticing. Unreal. "Journalists" are also helping the Democrats with that spin as well.

