Dem Rep Claims Big Drop in Biden Support is Because Voters Aren't Accepting Reality

Doug P.  |  9:28 AM on November 06, 2023
Screen shot

Considering the current state of the US economy, the southern border and other things that are happening around the world, President Biden's numbers that were already circling the drain are now in the sewer. 

Look out below!

By the numbers: Sunday's New York Times poll of six swing states (all of which Biden won last time) was brutal. While we're skeptical of any one poll, this one is directionally in line with others. Let these once unthinkable findings sink in:

  • Biden's support among nonwhite voters dropped 33 points compared to 2020 results.
  • The more diverse a state, the worse Biden does, The Times found.
  • Trump's support among Black voters popped to 22 points, which The Times called "unseen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times."
  • Biden's lead among Hispanics is in single digits in the six swing states polled (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). Democrats typically win among Hispanics by 30+ points.

As it turns out, minority voters don't like having less buying power or an open border just like everybody else.

So what should the Democrats do? At least one is choosing the "pretend everything's going great and people are just too dumb to realize it" approach: 

Well, that's certainly one way to approach the problem for Democrats.

Hopefully they stick to that "strategy."

"You're dumb if you think the economy isn't strong" doesn't seem like optimal messaging for the Democrats as we're at the one-year mark until the next election.

And the congresswoman blames them for noticing. Unreal. "Journalists" are also helping the Democrats with that spin as well.

*** 

