Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the Babylon Bee' Alert)

Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on October 31, 2023
Twitchy

Yesterday at the White House, President Biden and VP Kamala Harris explained how this administration is going to make sure A.I. doesn't get out of control.

That press event had "what could possibly go wrong" written all over it, especially after Harris described what the White House is calling "a blueprint for an A.I. Bill of Rights" and that its focus will be to focus on equity and non-discrimination. 

Biden also spoke about A.I., in his own particular way:

So why the Biden White House shift to focusing on A.I.?

At least part of the reason is apparently a movie Biden watched while at Camp David fairly recently: 

Shouldn't Biden at least wait until Part II of that movie is released later to see how it turns out before proceeding with this A.I. Bill of Rights thing that couldn't possibly sound more Orwellian? 

From the Associated Press:

“He was as impressed and alarmed as anyone,” deputy White House chief of staff Bruce Reed said in an interview. “He saw fake AI images of himself, of his dog. He saw how it can make bad poetry. And he’s seen and heard the incredible and terrifying technology of voice cloning, which can take three seconds of your voice and turn it into an entire fake conversation.”

The issue of AI was seemingly inescapable for Biden. At Camp David one weekend, he relaxed by watching the Tom Cruise film “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” The film’s villain is a sentient and rogue AI known as “the Entity” that sinks a submarine and kills its crew in the movie’s opening minutes.

“If he hadn’t already been concerned about what could go wrong with AI before that movie, he saw plenty more to worry about,” said Reed, who watched the film with the president.

Maybe somebody should show Biden a movie about what causes an economy to crash while we're at it.

Somebody should have screened "The Grapes of Wrath" for Biden before the White House went off on their "Bidenomics" push.

Biden needs to be kept away from certain movies:

Whew!

*** 

