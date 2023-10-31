Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the Babylon Bee' Alert)

Yesterday at the White House, President Biden and VP Kamala Harris explained how this administration is going to make sure A.I. doesn't get out of control.

That press event had "what could possibly go wrong" written all over it, especially after Harris described what the White House is calling "a blueprint for an A.I. Bill of Rights" and that its focus will be to focus on equity and non-discrimination.

Kamala Harris says her priorities are ensuring "the benefits of A.I. are shared equitably" and preventing "algorithmic discrimination" pic.twitter.com/75gXk8hAaX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

Biden also spoke about A.I., in his own particular way:

Biden reacts to AI footage of himself:



“When the hell did I say that?!” pic.twitter.com/bYpuJ1WTsd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 30, 2023

So why the Biden White House shift to focusing on A.I.?

At least part of the reason is apparently a movie Biden watched while at Camp David fairly recently:

are you fvcking kidding me pic.twitter.com/7vZFY2Lglk — dweeb (@dorkweeb) October 31, 2023

Shouldn't Biden at least wait until Part II of that movie is released later to see how it turns out before proceeding with this A.I. Bill of Rights thing that couldn't possibly sound more Orwellian?

Not the Babylon Bee. We are in trouble, folks. https://t.co/spkjDGXtGU — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) October 31, 2023

From the Associated Press:

“He was as impressed and alarmed as anyone,” deputy White House chief of staff Bruce Reed said in an interview. “He saw fake AI images of himself, of his dog. He saw how it can make bad poetry. And he’s seen and heard the incredible and terrifying technology of voice cloning, which can take three seconds of your voice and turn it into an entire fake conversation.” The issue of AI was seemingly inescapable for Biden. At Camp David one weekend, he relaxed by watching the Tom Cruise film “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” The film’s villain is a sentient and rogue AI known as “the Entity” that sinks a submarine and kills its crew in the movie’s opening minutes. “If he hadn’t already been concerned about what could go wrong with AI before that movie, he saw plenty more to worry about,” said Reed, who watched the film with the president.

Maybe somebody should show Biden a movie about what causes an economy to crash while we're at it.

We are living in a Rick & Morty episode — Jérémy (@Jeremync63) October 31, 2023

I mean War Games came out in 1983 he never watched that one? — HSI.TV 🎥🎹 (@HSI_TV) October 31, 2023

Somebody should have screened "The Grapes of Wrath" for Biden before the White House went off on their "Bidenomics" push.

I’m not saying that Joe Biden is crafting executive orders based on the movies he’s watching, but AP sure is saying that Joe Biden is crafting executive orders based on the movies he’s watching… https://t.co/EBG5NMI215 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 31, 2023

Biden needs to be kept away from certain movies:

Good think he didn't watch King Kong, we'd now have a $50 billion national program to install giant gorilla-catching safety nets around skyscrapers https://t.co/RqMYh3EXDg — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 31, 2023

Whew!

