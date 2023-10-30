Kamala Harris Explains Goals of Biden WH's 'Blueprint for an A.I. Bill of Rights' (Just Guess)

Having totally fixed the problems at the southern border, inflation, American citizens being held hostage in Gaza and many other crises, the Biden White House is trying to boost VP Kamala Harris' dismal approval polling by putting her in charge of something else.

Today Harris brought with her the usual woke buzzwords to explain what this administration is doing with Artificial Intelligence:

Kamala Harris says her priorities are ensuring "the benefits of A.I. are shared equitably" and preventing "algorithmic discrimination" pic.twitter.com/75gXk8hAaX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

Oh great, yet another issue for this administration to make worse.

Yeah, she's done such a great job being in charge of the border. — Charles M. Phipps (@cmpokc) October 30, 2023

If this administration's in charge of A.I. they can go ahead and remove the word "intelligent."

So we have to make sure AI isn’t actually intelligent it is programmed with Marxism. https://t.co/yE9raC8PHG — El Nube Negro, no longer! (@pross79) October 30, 2023

Here's part of the announcement on the White House website:

Among the great challenges posed to democracy today is the use of technology, data, and automated systems in ways that threaten the rights of the American public. Too often, these tools are used to limit our opportunities and prevent our access to critical resources or services. These problems are well documented. In America and around the world, systems supposed to help with patient care have proven unsafe, ineffective, or biased. Algorithms used in hiring and credit decisions have been found to reflect and reproduce existing unwanted inequities or embed new harmful bias and discrimination. Unchecked social media data collection has been used to threaten people’s opportunities, undermine their privacy, or pervasively track their activity—often without their knowledge or consent.



These outcomes are deeply harmful—but they are not inevitable. Automated systems have brought about extraordinary benefits, from technology that helps farmers grow food more efficiently and computers that predict storm paths, to algorithms that can identify diseases in patients. These tools now drive important decisions across sectors, while data is helping to revolutionize global industries. Fueled by the power of American innovation, these tools hold the potential to redefine every part of our society and make life better for everyone.

Watch out, everybody -- the people who brought us the Inflation Reduction Act and "Bidenonmics" are determined to "make life better for everyone" again. How is it that every time this administration "helps" Americans things only get crappier?

Now AI is racist too? 🤡 https://t.co/pzlMRJ8FLk — Republican Reflections (@RepublicanRefl) October 30, 2023

They'll program it to be racist so they can blame Republicans, call it "MAGA-A.I," and then propose spending $500 billion to "fix" it.

Maybe the A.I. algorithm could start at the top:

*Check Engine*

