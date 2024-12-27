No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’
Unscientific American: Magazine Preaches Feminist and Transgender Approach to ‘Climate Cha...
Shark Tank Host Wants to Sell Trump on Combining America’s and Canada’s Economies
Color-Coded: Chuck Todd Says Dems Warned Identity Politics Would Cost Latino Votes Two...
Light My Fire: Landmark Famously Featured on The Doors ‘Morrison Hotel’ Album Goes...
Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamal...
Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement
Rocket Man: Elon Musk’s Funny Leaping GIF Really ‘Takes Off’ on X
WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came...
COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Group Hosts ‘COVID-Cautious’ Bowling Party
Govs. Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom Post Their Happy Kwanzaa Videos
VIP
Amazon's 'Wonderful Life' Edit Cuts Out Emotional Heart of Film We Need Now...
Four AP Journos Vote for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelifas as Female Athlete of...

No Regrets: Scott Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on the Final Days of Biden’s Disastrous Presidency

Warren Squire  |  3:00 AM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican Scott Jennings was doing what he does best on CNN Thursday night - telling the truth. He blasted his fellow panel guests with the naked truth about Biden’s failed presidency and his lack of regret for the soldiers killed in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It’s appalling that both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have not shown any regret for the Afghan pullout that got 13 American service members killed.

At the tail end of Biden’s term we’ve had Hunter Biden’s pardon, the commutation of 37 death sentences of evil men and no regrets over Afghanistan. Who knows what he has planned next?

Recommended

No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Of course, when confronted with how bad Biden has been, one Democrat on the panel resorted to pulling tired lies out of his bag of debunked hoaxes. Simply amazing.

As of this writing, we have 24 days until President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. Sadly, there’s still plenty of time for Biden or his handlers to enact more destruction on the American people.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN DEATH DEATH PENALTY DONALD TRUMP FAIL HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’
Warren Squire
COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Brett T.
Color-Coded: Chuck Todd Says Dems Warned Identity Politics Would Cost Latino Votes Two Years Ago
Warren Squire
WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came Trump
Brett T.
Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamala Harris
Warren Squire
Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Warren Squire
Advertisement