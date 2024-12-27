No Regrets: Scott Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on the Final Days of Biden’s Disastrous Presidency

Republican Scott Jennings was doing what he does best on CNN Thursday night - telling the truth. He blasted his fellow panel guests with the naked truth about Biden’s failed presidency and his lack of regret for the soldiers killed in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨Scott Jennings unloads on Biden’s disastrous presidency: "This is a failed, disgraced president."



"When he got asked about regrets, the fact that he didn't say, I regret that 13 American service members lost their lives in Afghanistan, to me, that he can't muster the courage… pic.twitter.com/UnmCVBDsyv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2024

It’s appalling that both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have not shown any regret for the Afghan pullout that got 13 American service members killed.

When asked if they’d do anything differently, the fact that both Biden and Harris refused to acknowledge the Afghanistan withdrawal and the 13 service members who lost their lives tells you everything you need to know about this administration. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 27, 2024

Correct. He won’t.



He was regretful over debating Trump with “a cold” though. pic.twitter.com/woavhnH1TA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2024

At the tail end of Biden’s term we’ve had Hunter Biden’s pardon, the commutation of 37 death sentences of evil men and no regrets over Afghanistan. Who knows what he has planned next?

This has got to be the most disastrous 4 years of presidency ever. It was close before but this past month has put it way over the top at this point!! — Billy Joe Cactus (@BillyJoeEdwards) December 27, 2024

Like a bitter wife going through a divorce, draining your bank account, destroying your home, and then going on vacation with your hard-earned money. — Alexxi 🫧 (@justAlexxiii) December 27, 2024

Biden is busy flipping the American people as many birds as he can muster on the way out the door. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2024

Of course, when confronted with how bad Biden has been, one Democrat on the panel resorted to pulling tired lies out of his bag of debunked hoaxes. Simply amazing.

Did that clown really just compare the bleach hoax to Biden commuting the sentences of all of death row? Is that what I just heard? 🥴 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 27, 2024

Their only rebuttal is to repeat the drinking bleach hoax — jay plemons (@jayplemons) December 27, 2024

They still roll with every debunked hoax imaginable. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2024

So glad this administration is almost over. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) December 27, 2024

Jan 20 is taking an impossibly long time to get here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2024

As of this writing, we have 24 days until President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. Sadly, there’s still plenty of time for Biden or his handlers to enact more destruction on the American people.