No Regrets: Scott Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on the Final Days of Biden’s...
Unscientific American: Magazine Preaches Feminist and Transgender Approach to ‘Climate Cha...
Shark Tank Host Wants to Sell Trump on Combining America’s and Canada’s Economies
Color-Coded: Chuck Todd Says Dems Warned Identity Politics Would Cost Latino Votes Two...
Light My Fire: Landmark Famously Featured on The Doors ‘Morrison Hotel’ Album Goes...
Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamal...
Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement
Rocket Man: Elon Musk’s Funny Leaping GIF Really ‘Takes Off’ on X
WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came...
COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Group Hosts ‘COVID-Cautious’ Bowling Party
Govs. Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom Post Their Happy Kwanzaa Videos
VIP
Amazon's 'Wonderful Life' Edit Cuts Out Emotional Heart of Film We Need Now...
Four AP Journos Vote for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelifas as Female Athlete of...

No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’

Warren Squire  |  3:30 AM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Journalist Sharyl Attkisson told NewsGuard to shove it where the sun doesn’t shine. The fake ‘fact-checking’ website went after Attkisson for not kowtowing to the government and pharmaceutical companies.

Advertisement

The veteran journo civilly gave a piece of her mind to NewsGuard’s young rep. (READ)

Attkisson reassured fans that she’s not worried about being silenced by the group. She says she’s doing better than ever.

Some were quick to point out how ridiculous it was for NewsGuard’s so-called ‘Senior Analyst’ to go after Attkisson.

Check this out.

Recommended

No Regrets: Scott Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on the Final Days of Biden’s Disastrous Presidency
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Attkisson says she will not be bullied by the ‘fact-checking’ website.

Attkisson was much nicer than we would have been. She knows these ‘fact-checkers’ are not concerned with the truth, but with pushing fake narratives and bullying journalists and websites into complying to get their high marks. Attkisson will not bend.

Tags: EXTORTION FACT CHECK FACT CHECKER FACT CHECKING FACTS FAKE NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Regrets: Scott Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on the Final Days of Biden’s Disastrous Presidency
Warren Squire
COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Brett T.
Color-Coded: Chuck Todd Says Dems Warned Identity Politics Would Cost Latino Votes Two Years Ago
Warren Squire
WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came Trump
Brett T.
Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamala Harris
Warren Squire
Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No Regrets: Scott Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on the Final Days of Biden’s Disastrous Presidency Warren Squire
Advertisement