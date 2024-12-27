No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’

Journalist Sharyl Attkisson told NewsGuard to shove it where the sun doesn’t shine. The fake ‘fact-checking’ website went after Attkisson for not kowtowing to the government and pharmaceutical companies.

The veteran journo civilly gave a piece of her mind to NewsGuard’s young rep. (READ)

The fake factcheck group "NewsGuard" reached out to tell me my website (https://t.co/3duSZQk8eO) has untrue information-- because the fact based material differs from the government/pharmaceutical industry narratives. I kid you not.

In any event, here's my response.



Dear Anicka:… — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) December 27, 2024

Attkisson reassured fans that she’s not worried about being silenced by the group. She says she’s doing better than ever.

As a long time fan, I'm surprised you sound like you are out on your own. What happened ? Did Sydney, fold? Where are you, in the wind, now? I'm going to mention you to Tucker Carlson. What a great team, you would be! — WTF, WashoeWill (@WTFWilliam1) December 27, 2024

More syndicated than on my own. My Sunday TV show Full Measure feeds to 43 million US households each week on ABC NBC CBS Fox (depending on where you live) and viewership is up up up in my tenth year ;)

Separately, I have my longstanding website, 2 podcasts and a Substack. And my… — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) December 27, 2024

Some were quick to point out how ridiculous it was for NewsGuard’s so-called ‘Senior Analyst’ to go after Attkisson.

Check this out.

Average hourly wage of a fact checker is $17.31 per zip recruiter.



So it’s an entry level job staffed by 20 something’s with no work experience but their word is gospel. No thx. — Postman (@postman2421) December 27, 2024

While Sharyl Attkisson was a top investigative reporter breaking stories like Fast and Furious and Benghazi for CBS News, Anicka was pitching stories for the Indiana Daily Student.



I'm not knocking her for being young. But for NewsGuard to employ her as a "senior analyst" four… pic.twitter.com/RUf29xurJd — SEOforDeplorables (@DeplorableSEO) December 27, 2024

Fact checkers only started once the facts were finally getting out. Most of the fact checking groups are started by democrats and other leftists. They want to be the new news and information gate keepers. These bullies need to be scrutinized, attacked and ridiculed often. — wealthissimple (@wealthissimple) December 27, 2024

Attkisson says she will not be bullied by the ‘fact-checking’ website.

Newsguard… talk about a grift… with some added extortion on top.



Scum — Gary (@mirthiest) December 27, 2024

My response would have been “F@@K YOU”! — Cooter_Smoocher (@ChristophVestal) December 27, 2024

It was. ;) — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) December 27, 2024

Attkisson was much nicer than we would have been. She knows these ‘fact-checkers’ are not concerned with the truth, but with pushing fake narratives and bullying journalists and websites into complying to get their high marks. Attkisson will not bend.