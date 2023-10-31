London Police 'Acknowledge Concerns' About Cops Pulling Down Posters of Missing Israelis
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected...
Secretary Blinken's Son Dresses As Zelenskyy For White House Halloween Party And We...
'Journalist' Assures Us Shandi Louk Was Not Beheaded and Was Kind of Asking...
For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on...
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ......
Gretchen Carlson Says 'Ordinary People' Didn't Have AR-15s Before 2004
NBC News: Conservative Groups in Virginia Trying to Flip the State Senate
Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A...
Hashtag Bootgate Is the Perfect Representation of a Political Party That Has Lost...
Health Justice Activist Says Israel Has Lost the Respect of 'Civilization'
Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls for a 'Humanitarian Pause' to Aid Civilians in Gaza
Politico Reaches for Interesting Heights (Or Lows; You Decide)

Sen. Hawley Pins Down Mayorkas on INSANE Reason DHS Agents Have Been 'Pulled Away From Other Cases'

Doug P.  |  9:15 PM on October 31, 2023
Screenshot

Republican Senator Josh Hawley had a chance to question the Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, and there were fireworks. 

Hawley showed Mayorkas what one of his staffers had on their social media account (NOT good), and there was also a discussion about the border disaster this administration has created. 

Advertisement

The line of questioning revolved around a claim from one of the whistleblowers that the Democrats loved when Trump was in office:

During a second round of questioning at today’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called out Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for taking special investigators off of human trafficking and fentanyl cases and reassigning them to in-person services at the southern border.

Senator Hawley referenced a whistleblower who came to him with these allegations, then questioned the Secretary. “You’re taking special agents away from investigating child traffickers and child exploitation—when you’ve lost tens of thousands of kids to traffickers—and you’re sending them to make sandwiches at the border,” said Senator Hawley. “What is going on?”

As usual, Mayorkas was his usual dodgy weasel self when questioned about the whistleblower's claims: 

Recommended

WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Mayorkas is such a worm. 

And regardless of the claims there's no disputing the border is a disaster under this administration.

That's a high bar to clear!

Maybe they already have been. This is ridiculous.

*** 

Related:

Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the Babylon Bee' Alert)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
'Journalist' Assures Us Shandi Louk Was Not Beheaded and Was Kind of Asking for It
Brett T.
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected Fact Checks
justmindy
Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A Perfect Circle
Grateful Calvin
London Police 'Acknowledge Concerns' About Cops Pulling Down Posters of Missing Israelis
Brett T.
Gretchen Carlson Says 'Ordinary People' Didn't Have AR-15s Before 2004
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?! Aaron Walker
Advertisement