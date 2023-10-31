Sen. Hawley Pins Down Mayorkas on INSANE Reason DHS Agents Have Been 'Pulled Away From Other Cases'

Republican Senator Josh Hawley had a chance to question the Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, and there were fireworks.

Hawley showed Mayorkas what one of his staffers had on their social media account (NOT good), and there was also a discussion about the border disaster this administration has created.

Advertisement

The line of questioning revolved around a claim from one of the whistleblowers that the Democrats loved when Trump was in office:

During a second round of questioning at today’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called out Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for taking special investigators off of human trafficking and fentanyl cases and reassigning them to in-person services at the southern border. Senator Hawley referenced a whistleblower who came to him with these allegations, then questioned the Secretary. “You’re taking special agents away from investigating child traffickers and child exploitation—when you’ve lost tens of thousands of kids to traffickers—and you’re sending them to make sandwiches at the border,” said Senator Hawley. “What is going on?”

As usual, Mayorkas was his usual dodgy weasel self when questioned about the whistleblower's claims:

A patriotic whistleblower told me DHS special agents are being pulled off investigating child trafficking to make sandwiches for illegal immigrants at the southern border. Secretary Mayorkas can’t deny it. Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/9eOq4wPAWQ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 31, 2023

Mayorkas is such a worm.

And regardless of the claims there's no disputing the border is a disaster under this administration.

Mayorkas is the worst of the worst of this administration. https://t.co/8GGnERIf74 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 31, 2023

That's a high bar to clear!

If Mayorkas ever actually answers a question the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse will be released. https://t.co/2Lcr7z8Z95 — AwesomeSweetTea (@AwesomeSweetTea) November 1, 2023

Maybe they already have been. This is ridiculous.

***

Related:

Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the Babylon Bee' Alert)



***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!