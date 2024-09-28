Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her 'Veep' Character Was More Donald Trump Than Kamala Harris
'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors
Greg Gutfeld: The Media Would Rather Have You Die Than Trump Be Right
JD Vance Asks Kamala Harris If She Can Secure Our Border Now Rather...
Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save...
Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris
Trump Says Biden and Harris Picked Iran Over Him for Secret Service Protection...
Primanti Bros. Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an Event...
Minneapolis Just Added their First 'Non-Citizen' Police Officer Raising Eyebrows Across th...
‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
FAIL: This Is How a Desperate Harris Campaign Will Goad Trump While He's...
Hot Take: Hassan Nasrallah Is Not a Person; He Is an Idea
Here Are a Few Flashbacks to Prove Yet Again That Kamala Harris Is...
Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF

Flashback: Kamala Harris Accuses Trump of ‘Creating a Fiction’ About a Border Crisis

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on September 28, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Kamala Harris took her campaign to Arizona on Friday for a 20-minute stop at the border, which was reinforced with razor wire — something the Biden-Harris administration took Texas to court for. We're surprised she didn't bring wire cutters with her. Anyway, there's plenty of footage of Harris that butts up against everything she said Friday. Here's here retrospective take on the visit:

Advertisement

… and spoke with Customs and Border Protection officials about our progress to secure our border and disrupt the flow of illegal fentanyl into our nation.

First of all, Harris and the rest of the administration have been saying that the border is secure for the past three-and-a-half years.

Notice how she always has to reach back to her days a a prosecutor to prove she was tough on border crime — she has nothing from her entire term as vice president to point to.

Recommended

'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors
Brett T.
Advertisement


Here's a flashback video to 2019 when the then-presidential candidate was accusing President Trump of creating a fiction about a crisis at the border. Remember when CNN's Brian Stelter tried to convince us that those migrant caravans weren't actually happening?

Advertisement

Her boss was the one who told illegal immigrants to immediately surge to the border if he were elected. This was all planned.

Why do they all think the same and vote the same? Abortion? Is that it?

***

Tags: BORDER DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors
Brett T.
Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF
Brett T.
Primanti Bros. Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an Event in August (WATCH); UPDATED
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld: The Media Would Rather Have You Die Than Trump Be Right
Brett T.
JD Vance Asks Kamala Harris If She Can Secure Our Border Now Rather Than After the Election
Brett T.
Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors Brett T.
Advertisement