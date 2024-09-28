Flashback: Kamala Harris Accuses Trump of ‘Creating a Fiction’ About a Border Crisis

Kamala Harris took her campaign to Arizona on Friday for a 20-minute stop at the border, which was reinforced with razor wire — something the Biden-Harris administration took Texas to court for. We're surprised she didn't bring wire cutters with her. Anyway, there's plenty of footage of Harris that butts up against everything she said Friday. Here's here retrospective take on the visit:

As Attorney General of California, I prosecuted transnational criminal organizations that trafficked guns, drugs, and human beings. I know the importance of safety and security, especially at our border.



Today, I visited the U.S.-Mexico border and spoke with Customs and Border… pic.twitter.com/tM310fcwrA — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 28, 2024

… and spoke with Customs and Border Protection officials about our progress to secure our border and disrupt the flow of illegal fentanyl into our nation.

First of all, Harris and the rest of the administration have been saying that the border is secure for the past three-and-a-half years.

I want to meet the lawyer that lost a case to you. I find it hard to believe that one really exists. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 28, 2024

Notice how she always has to reach back to her days a a prosecutor to prove she was tough on border crime — she has nothing from her entire term as vice president to point to.

Kamala, who once compared ICE to the KKK and spread the false story that border patrol agents were whipping migrants, is now praising border patrol for the "tough job" that they do and promises to always support them.pic.twitter.com/EZq0gZSXeI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 27, 2024





Everything you say is a lie, and it's not hard to find videos of you lying. This border is your fault, and we will not give you 4 more years to continue destroying our country, but we will make sure you go back to what you are good at, and that is Willy Brown. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) September 28, 2024

Here's a flashback video to 2019 when the then-presidential candidate was accusing President Trump of creating a fiction about a crisis at the border. Remember when CNN's Brian Stelter tried to convince us that those migrant caravans weren't actually happening?

2019. Kamala Harris gets a standing ovation for criticizing Trump's efforts to secure the border.



"He created a fiction about a crisis at the border."



After four years as VP and Border Czar, Kamala now blames Trump for NOT securing the border. And the same people clap.🤣 pic.twitter.com/rZ0gCKqE92 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 27, 2024

Imagine listening to this woman. Should be a punishment for illegal aliens before they are deported — Redacted (@RB4444) September 27, 2024

How are there people this stupid!? — RedPilledMom (@foremar) September 27, 2024

Her boss was the one who told illegal immigrants to immediately surge to the border if he were elected. This was all planned.

Why do they all look the same — JackaJ (@JackaJean) September 28, 2024

Why do they all think the same and vote the same? Abortion? Is that it?

***