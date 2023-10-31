YIKES! Sen. Josh Hawley Shows Secretary Mayorkas What's on a DHS Staffer's Social Media

What Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Might Say About the October 7 Massacre
Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on October 31, 2023
Sarah D.

It's no secret that border security (or lack thereof) under the Biden administration has been nothing short of a disaster, and much of that is by design.

Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying before a Senate committee today, and we saw more evidence of what's going on at the DHS and who is working there.

This shouldn't be unbelievable for this bunch but here we are:

All is well!

The whole exchange:

On October 7, a DHS employee posted an image of a Hamas paraglider with a machine gun flying into Israel. Sen. @HawleyMO:: "What have you done about this?" 

MAYORKAS: "To suggest that that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security is despicable!" 

HAWLEY: "This person WORKS for the Department of Homeland Security!"

Hawley hammered Mayorkas for doing nothing about it (not that we're surprised):

Frankly it wouldn't be surprising to find out one day that Mayorkas ended up promoting that person. 

Yikes. Next November can't come fast enough.

