YIKES! Sen. Josh Hawley Shows Secretary Mayorkas What's on a DHS Staffer's Social Media

It's no secret that border security (or lack thereof) under the Biden administration has been nothing short of a disaster, and much of that is by design.

Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying before a Senate committee today, and we saw more evidence of what's going on at the DHS and who is working there.

Advertisement

This shouldn't be unbelievable for this bunch but here we are:

MUST WATCH:



On October 7, a DHS employee posted an image of a Hamas paraglider with a machine gun flying into Israel.



Sen. @HawleyMO: "What have you done about this?"



MAYORKAS: "To suggest that that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security is… pic.twitter.com/AekPZEYhOy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2023

All is well!

The whole exchange:

On October 7, a DHS employee posted an image of a Hamas paraglider with a machine gun flying into Israel. Sen. @HawleyMO:: "What have you done about this?" MAYORKAS: "To suggest that that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security is despicable!" HAWLEY: "This person WORKS for the Department of Homeland Security!"

Hawley hammered Mayorkas for doing nothing about it (not that we're surprised):

WATCH: @HawleyMO BLASTS DHS Secretary Mayorkas for refusing to fire a DHS employee celebrating Hamas and the genocide of the Jewish people:



“Why has this person not been fired.” pic.twitter.com/NpiIOlaTcW — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 31, 2023

Josh Hawley proves Mayorkas has pro-Hamas staff members.



"She posted this graphic of a Hamas paraglider depicted with a machine gun flying into Israel. Is this typical of people who work at DHS? She posted pro-genocidal slogans and images on the day Israel was slaughtered." pic.twitter.com/hihnapO8dt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 31, 2023

Frankly it wouldn't be surprising to find out one day that Mayorkas ended up promoting that person.

Here's some moral clarity from Senator Hawley and an unwillingness to allow the DHS Secretary to play victim. https://t.co/rS2fhxXt6O — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) October 31, 2023

Mayorkas is feeding the devil by not firing this person and any other employee who works for the DHS. Incompetency at its highest level. https://t.co/tnAVvERVNC — Joe Lemarts (@JoeLemarts) October 31, 2023

Yikes. Next November can't come fast enough.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!