Hillary Clinton Talks to Pros About How You Can Spend the Holidays Obsessing Over Trump

Doug P.  |  3:42 PM on October 31, 2023

Hillary Clinton has never recovered from this level of cockiness just a week before the 2016 election which quickly went up in a cloud of smoke and subsequent "election denial" (as Hill likes to call it when a Republican questions the result of an election):

Fortunately, Hillary Clinton has totally gotten over that 2016 loss to Trump and the fact that she'll never be the president.

Wait, no she hasn't, and Hillary would like others to join her by spending the holidays having "difficult conversations" about Trump:

Alternate title: How to Talk to the Deplorables at Your Holiday Family Gatherings.

Bitter and angry? Just a little bit.

