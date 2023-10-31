Hillary Clinton Talks to Pros About How You Can Spend the Holidays Obsessing Over Trump

Hillary Clinton has never recovered from this level of cockiness just a week before the 2016 election which quickly went up in a cloud of smoke and subsequent "election denial" (as Hill likes to call it when a Republican questions the result of an election):

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Fortunately, Hillary Clinton has totally gotten over that 2016 loss to Trump and the fact that she'll never be the president.

Wait, no she hasn't, and Hillary would like others to join her by spending the holidays having "difficult conversations" about Trump:

With holidays & family gatherings coming up, I think this week's episode of my podcast will resonate with some of you.



I spoke with two pros at difficult conversations—@USAmbUN and @bluegrassred—about how we can talk, heart to heart, with people we may not see eye to eye with.… pic.twitter.com/kUOna0fSMW — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 31, 2023

Alternate title: How to Talk to the Deplorables at Your Holiday Family Gatherings.

He broke you. — BusyBeek 🐝 (@HalseyxtB) October 31, 2023

Bitter and angry? Just a little bit.

