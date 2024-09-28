FAIL: This Is How a Desperate Harris Campaign Will Goad Trump While He's at a College FB Game

Georgia is playing at Alabama tonight, and fans of the home team found a pretty funny way to insult their visiting rivals:

Bama fan insults flying in Tuscaloosa! pic.twitter.com/EFqEVLMT96 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2024

That's pretty funny!

Also, Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance at that game tonight.

We all know there's no way the Harris campaign would let their candidate make an appearance at that game or in many other parts of the country because they know exactly what would happen.

That's why Team Kamala is going to troll Trump from the air in the following manner:

When Trump is at tonight’s Alabama-Georgia game, the Harris campaign has arranged to have a small plane fly over Tuscaloosa with a banner declaring, “Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate.” https://t.co/xKzdQvJj1B — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 28, 2024

Prediction: This will backfire:

Guarantee people will boo. So lame and out of touch with what kind of voters are at such a game. #Trump2024 https://t.co/mWuWo9bUsC — Lukas Baker (@LukasBaker92) September 28, 2024

this will probs be openly booed during the game lol https://t.co/V5r62Nmnwr — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 28, 2024

That would NOT be surprising.

Also, hasn't Trump already done two presidential debates? It's not his fault the Democrats threw Biden out the door along the way.

Let’s see, weak, pathetic, and desperate.



Yep, checks all the boxes for the Harris campaign.



You go, girl! https://t.co/aUSDIAkj1t — Cruadin (@cruadin) September 28, 2024

The Harris campaign is certainly acting as if they're running from behind, that's for sure.