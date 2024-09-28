‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
Hot Take: Hassan Nasrallah Is Not a Person; He Is an Idea
Here Are a Few Flashbacks to Prove Yet Again That Kamala Harris Is...
Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Seems to Be Having a Rough Week Amid Mounting Bad...
Here's What Lefties Who Claim Trump's 'America's Dictator' and a 'Threat to Democracy'...
CLUCKING CRAZY: Privacy Invading British Government Requires Citizens to Begin Registering...
NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do...
GOP Rep. Brian Mast Points Out Reason the U.N. Was Finally Good for...
This Will Reportedly Be Prime Video's Election Night Anchor (Hint: 'Spread Fake News,...
Is Christian Nationalism in the Room With Us Right Now? Mother Jones Editor...
Border Patrol Union Keeps Truth Nuking Harris Over Phony Concern About a Secure...
Sad Terrorist Noises: AP Mourns Loss of Colleague With Glowing Headline About Hezbollah...
Democrats Should Know Their Unhinged Lies Harm Their Base, Too

FAIL: This Is How a Desperate Harris Campaign Will Goad Trump While He's at a College FB Game

Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on September 28, 2024
Twitchy

Georgia is playing at Alabama tonight, and fans of the home team found a pretty funny way to insult their visiting rivals: 

Advertisement

That's pretty funny!

Also, Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance at that game tonight.

We all know there's no way the Harris campaign would let their candidate make an appearance at that game or in many other parts of the country because they know exactly what would happen.

That's why Team Kamala is going to troll Trump from the air in the following manner: 

Prediction: This will backfire: 

Recommended

‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
Brett T.
Advertisement

That would NOT be surprising.

Also, hasn't Trump already done two presidential debates? It's not his fault the Democrats threw Biden out the door along the way.

The Harris campaign is certainly acting as if they're running from behind, that's for sure.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
Brett T.
Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF
Brett T.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Seems to Be Having a Rough Week Amid Mounting Bad News for Hezbollah (and Iran)
Doug P.
Hot Take: Hassan Nasrallah Is Not a Person; He Is an Idea
Brett T.
Here Are a Few Flashbacks to Prove Yet Again That Kamala Harris Is Lying About Wanting a Secure Border
Doug P.
NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do With SCOTUS (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In Brett T.
Advertisement