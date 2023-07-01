OUCH! Hillary Clinton's attempt to slam SCOTUS & Republicans turns into an EPIC rake stomp

Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’
Doug P.  |  12:35 PM on July 01, 2023

Hillary Clinton has joined everybody else in weighing in after a week of Supreme Court decisions the Left didn't like. 

However, perhaps nobody's more responsible for a conservative-leaning Supreme Court than the Democrats' 2016 presidential nominee, so we'll prioritize her opinion on this matter:

All we can say is "thank you, Hillary!"

Clinton's promise to shutter coal companies in Pennsylvania and put a lot of people out of work was also a nice and helpful touch.

In the words of Barack Obama...

Hillary Clinton and the Left have a weird definition of "freedom":

Hillary's definition of "progress" is when leftists run everything. No thanks.

In closing, nothing says "you're wrong" quite like Randi Weingarten saying you're right:

Narrator: They're both always wrong.

***

*** 

