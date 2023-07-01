OUCH! Hillary Clinton's attempt to slam SCOTUS & Republicans turns into an EPIC rake stomp

Hillary Clinton has joined everybody else in weighing in after a week of Supreme Court decisions the Left didn't like.

However, perhaps nobody's more responsible for a conservative-leaning Supreme Court than the Democrats' 2016 presidential nominee, so we'll prioritize her opinion on this matter:

The Supreme Court's recent rulings were sadly predictable for anyone who understands the hard-right agenda. Their goal has always been to install Justices whose job is to turn back the clock on our freedoms, on decades of constitutional decisions, and on our continuing struggle… pic.twitter.com/AgZitQvCli — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 30, 2023

All we can say is "thank you, Hillary!"

Guess you probably should have gone to Wisconsin. https://t.co/iZMXRQI5m4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2023

Thank you Hillary for being such a terrible person and candidate in 2016! Our republic is a far better place with the current Supreme Court! Do you now know where Wisconsin is?? — [email protected] (@WhtRuLike71) July 1, 2023

Clinton's promise to shutter coal companies in Pennsylvania and put a lot of people out of work was also a nice and helpful touch.

The loser who had a failed coup attempt based around the Russian collusion lie is still upset she'll never be President. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 30, 2023

I’m grateful that President Trump stopped you from nominating any Supreme Court Justices. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 30, 2023

In the words of Barack Obama...

Elections have consequences ❤️ — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) June 30, 2023

Hillary Clinton and the Left have a weird definition of "freedom":

Adhering to the Constitution is not hard-right.

It’s not an agenda.



Relying on the govt to ‘give you freedoms’ is the opposite of freedom. https://t.co/KliRTY9T8W — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 1, 2023

Hillary's definition of "progress" is when leftists run everything. No thanks.

In closing, nothing says "you're wrong" quite like Randi Weingarten saying you're right:

You were right then👇👇and you are right now!! https://t.co/HSRE5jpsIw — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) July 1, 2023

Narrator: They're both always wrong.

***

