Chuck Todd Reveals Holding ‘Journalists’ Accountable for Lies Sets a Dangerous Precedent

ABC News recently settled a defamation lawsuit with President-Elect Donald Trump. The network is paying $15 million to Trump‘s presidential library as part of the settlement. The lawsuit centered on George Stephanopoulos lying on-air saying ‘Trump was found liable for rape by a jury.’ In the wake of the payout, ‘journalists’ have refused to acknowledge the lie was told and that the network and anchor should be held accountable. Yes, they’re trying to paint ‘news‘ networks and ‘journalists’ as the victims. Chuck Todd recently spoke with Chris Cillizza to push this false narrative.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

The ABC news settlement with Donald Trump sets an incredibly dangerous precedent -- and undermines journalists doing their jobs.



I talked with @chucktodd about it all. Watch via the link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/jMpi2gQm3n — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) December 16, 2024

Again, George Stephanopoulos told a lie on-air to the American people. Trump sued over that lie and ABC News decided to settle. The decision was most likely because the case would have been a slam dunk for Trump and the network wanted to avoid discovery.

Commenters are shaking their heads at Todd and Cillizza’s refusal to acknowledge the on-air lie.

You guys are demanding that “WE are the journalists. WE are the authority On truth.”



And yet, you are upset for George being held accountable for a blatant LIE?



So, you’re saying now that being accountable for the truth “sets an incredibly dangerous precedent”?



WOW what a… — Partisan Kat (@aimezcreer) December 16, 2024

It sets the precedent that lying about people is slander and will be adjudicated in the courts. Ironic, given George’s prior work protecting Bill Clinton from multiple accusers. — Jack Brasfield (@JackBrasfield1) December 16, 2024

ABC News lied and defamed him and entitled, elitist political activists who call themselves "journalists" are upset and panicked pic.twitter.com/uGElS697kB — Abri (@abriNotMe77) December 16, 2024

So, not only did Stephanopoulos lie, but now ‘journalists’ are lying about the lie while pushing a narrative that is also a lie. Bravo, ‘journos!’

Have you guys tried not lying? — Slee-Z_Binance (@Slee_Z_Binance) December 16, 2024

How about the press just stop lying. — Lisa (@LisaPace4) December 16, 2024

So it’s OK for a journalist to publicly state known falsehoods? — David (@Bellboy88) December 16, 2024

Apparently, that’s what the two are telling us either through ignorance or subterfuge.

This poster perfectly sums up what Chuck Todd is preaching to the American people.

Journalists need the ability to lie to effectively do their jobs. Holding them accountable undermines their ability to do this and sets a dangerous precedent — Cadessbor (@Cadessbor) December 16, 2024

There you have it. In the end, this whole series of events from lie to payout could have been avoided by practicing simple journalism. Now, if we can only get Chuck Todd, Chris Cillizza and the rest to start doing that. We’re not holding our breath.