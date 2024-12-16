Pete Buttigieg Tells USA Today That He's Ready to Catch His Breath
VIP
Trump Must Tackle This (D)omestic Terrorism
Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits
$850,000 Grant Will Assist Military Families to Affirm Their Children’s Genders
Criminal Enterprise: Chicago Mayor Says City’s Economy NEEDS Illegal Aliens and Will Fight...
James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Bloomberg: Biden Laid the Groundwork for Decades of American Exceptionalism
WEAPONIZED: Wife of Texas Children's Whistleblower Posts Proof DOJ Hid Evidence Proving Hi...
Civil Rights Head Says ABC News Had a Strong Defense Against Trump Claim
President Who Just Pardoned His Son for Gun Crimes Calls on Nation to...
SICKNESS: Donald Trump Speaks Out Against Lefties Who Love United Healthcare CEO Murderer...
Commie Professor Notes You're More Likely to Be Killed by a CEO Than...
ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights
So Science-y! Icelandic Activist Faces PRISON Time for Criticizing Notion Men Can Breastfe...

Chuck Todd Reveals Holding ‘Journalists’ Accountable for Lies Sets a Dangerous Precedent

Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on December 16, 2024
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

ABC News recently settled a defamation lawsuit with President-Elect Donald Trump. The network is paying $15 million to Trump‘s presidential library as part of the settlement. The lawsuit centered on George Stephanopoulos lying on-air saying ‘Trump was found liable for rape by a jury.’ In the wake of the payout, ‘journalists’ have refused to acknowledge the lie was told and that the network and anchor should be held accountable. Yes, they’re trying to paint ‘news‘ networks and ‘journalists’ as the victims. Chuck Todd recently spoke with Chris Cillizza to push this false narrative.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

Again, George Stephanopoulos told a lie on-air to the American people. Trump sued over that lie and ABC News decided to settle. The decision was most likely because the case would have been a slam dunk for Trump and the network wanted to avoid discovery.

Commenters are shaking their heads at Todd and Cillizza’s refusal to acknowledge the on-air lie.

So, not only did Stephanopoulos lie, but now ‘journalists’ are lying about the lie while pushing a narrative that is also a lie. Bravo, ‘journos!’

Recommended

James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Gordon K
Advertisement

Apparently, that’s what the two are telling us either through ignorance or subterfuge.

This poster perfectly sums up what Chuck Todd is preaching to the American people.

There you have it. In the end, this whole series of events from lie to payout could have been avoided by practicing simple journalism. Now, if we can only get Chuck Todd, Chris Cillizza and the rest to start doing that. We’re not holding our breath.

Tags: ABC NEWS CHRIS CILLIZZA CHUCK TODD COURT DEFAMATION DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Gordon K
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits
Brett T.
Pete Buttigieg Tells USA Today That He's Ready to Catch His Breath
Brett T.
WEAPONIZED: Wife of Texas Children's Whistleblower Posts Proof DOJ Hid Evidence Proving His Innocence
Amy Curtis
So Science-y! Icelandic Activist Faces PRISON Time for Criticizing Notion Men Can Breastfeed
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART Gordon K
Advertisement