Pete Buttigieg Tells USA Today That He's Ready to Catch His Breath

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 16, 2024
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

As our own Doug Powers wrote in a VIP post the other day, PolitiFact jumped into action when someone claimed the government had spent $7.5 billion on eight electric vehicle charging stations. Actually, PolitiFact reported, the government had built 38 charging stations. That's much better. President Biden had promised a coast-to-coast network of EV charging stations.

As his job comes to an end, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, you'll be surprised to hear, is ready to catch his breath.

Yeah, take a break. You've earned it.

The Hill reports:

Buttigieg was asked in an interview with USA Today what was next for him and his husband, Chasten.

“I love this job, but it is very 24/7, so I’m ready to catch my breath. I’m ready to spend more time with our kids,” he said.

Buttigieg, who was among those considered for Vice President Harris’s running mate, said he hasn’t made “any big life decisions” and doesn’t plan to until he has had more time to slow down.

The job is 24/7? This is the guy who took two months of paternity leave during the height of the supply chain crisis, right?

We'll have to dig up that photo of Buttigieg in a hard hat as proof that he at least made an attempt.

According to The Hill, "Buttigieg said the biggest legacy of the past four years was tied to the infrastructure package, which funded critical projects across the country, including 1,500 airport renovations." What, removing all the Chick-fil-As?

We learned last week that the USPS has received 93 electric mail trucks, and the $10 billion project is "behind schedule."

Did he even do anything about all of those racist bridges except make us aware there was such a thing?

We're old enough to remember the first year of the Biden administration when they were trying to swap out the unpopular Kamala Harris as vice president for the slightly less unpopular Buttigieg. Buttigieg 2028?

***

