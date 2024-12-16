Pete Buttigieg Tells USA Today That He's Ready to Catch His Breath

As our own Doug Powers wrote in a VIP post the other day, PolitiFact jumped into action when someone claimed the government had spent $7.5 billion on eight electric vehicle charging stations. Actually, PolitiFact reported, the government had built 38 charging stations. That's much better. President Biden had promised a coast-to-coast network of EV charging stations.

As his job comes to an end, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, you'll be surprised to hear, is ready to catch his breath.

Pete Buttigieg: "I’m ready to catch my breath" https://t.co/jOkdXkq7Ja — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2024

Yeah, take a break. You've earned it.

The Hill reports:

Buttigieg was asked in an interview with USA Today what was next for him and his husband, Chasten. “I love this job, but it is very 24/7, so I’m ready to catch my breath. I’m ready to spend more time with our kids,” he said. Buttigieg, who was among those considered for Vice President Harris’s running mate, said he hasn’t made “any big life decisions” and doesn’t plan to until he has had more time to slow down.

The job is 24/7? This is the guy who took two months of paternity leave during the height of the supply chain crisis, right?

Dude, you have been on a 4 year vacation w/paid paternity leave. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) December 16, 2024

Dude literally has been invisible for 4 years. Yet here we are. — Darrell Brock (@DarrellBrockJr) December 16, 2024

We'll have to dig up that photo of Buttigieg in a hard hat as proof that he at least made an attempt.

Probably holding his breath ever since the chemical train derailment. Of course, he was nowhere near it until a full 3 weeks after the accident, but that's neither here nor there. — That Guy You Like 🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@craigtherandall) December 16, 2024

Doing nothing is tough for a DEI hire. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) December 16, 2024

He hasn't done anything — Salt farmer (@3mptyAlmost) December 16, 2024

According to The Hill, "Buttigieg said the biggest legacy of the past four years was tied to the infrastructure package, which funded critical projects across the country, including 1,500 airport renovations." What, removing all the Chick-fil-As?

Nursing a baby is so wearing. — It’s Morning in America (@HerrObvious) December 16, 2024

Billions wasted on those postal trucks. Go chest feed on a swing — Dr. Phil (@PhilLinMcCrevis) December 16, 2024

We learned last week that the USPS has received 93 electric mail trucks, and the $10 billion project is "behind schedule."

All that money he wasted wasn’t easy apparently. — JustaDude (@cpjan74z) December 16, 2024

Funding bike lanes to inconvenience people is tough work. — Stanislaw (@LeStaszu) December 16, 2024

Did he even do anything about all of those racist bridges except make us aware there was such a thing?

Who cares. He can go away. He has zero future in politics — Shipwrek (@Shiipwrek) December 16, 2024

We're old enough to remember the first year of the Biden administration when they were trying to swap out the unpopular Kamala Harris as vice president for the slightly less unpopular Buttigieg. Buttigieg 2028?

