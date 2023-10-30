'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped

By now we've gotten used to things like this from the United Nations, but considering what happened in Israel earlier this month and who was behind the barbaric attacks the timing of this is extra maddening, even for the UN:

Starting in a few days, the chair of the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum will be…Iran.



Honestly, what is the point of lending any legitimacy to the UN — let alone hosting it and disproportionately funding it, as we do? https://t.co/2YoDhpbMbJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 30, 2023

Unreal, but unfortunately not very surprising:

I asked the UN: “Why did you name the Islamic Republic of Iran as Chair of the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum, starting on Nov. 2nd? How can you elevate a regime that beats, blinds, tortures & rapes women who demand their rights? Where is the logic? Where is the morality?” pic.twitter.com/tWefa4qA50 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) October 30, 2023

The UN made that decision back in May and the US slammed the planned move:

Statement by U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor on the Appointment of the Iranian Ambassador as the Chair of the Social Forum: The United States is appalled that the Iranian Ambassador in Geneva may serve as the Chair-Rapporteur of the Social Forum, an annual meeting in Geneva established by a UN Human Rights Council resolution, to be held in November. While we recognize the principle of regional rotation in such roles, such a practice should not take precedence over promoting respect for human rights and accountability. The appointment of a representative to a country with such a deplorable human rights record severely undermines the credibility and purpose of both the UN Human Rights Council and the Social Forum. The recent report by UN Special Rapporteur, Javaid Rehman, exposes a stark reality of widespread human rights abuses and violations in Iran, including state-endorsed violence against women and girls, summary executions of peaceful protestors, and stifling of freedom of expression, suggesting possible crimes against humanity.

That's an even bigger slap in the face in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Israel. And in spite of all this, the U.S. still funds the UN to the tune of billions and billions of dollars every year.

Bingo!

Every nation with actual morals should immediately stop funding the UN and kick UN reps and workers out of their country. — Nofyah Shem Tov (@NofyahShemTov) October 30, 2023

Absolutely insane! How can the UN be taken seriously when it does things like this? Do they want to say that “Western” human rights are different to those of non-Western countries? Or are they just blind? Stupid, perhaps? https://t.co/gAveJyiYeC — Bono (@BaldChimpanzee) October 30, 2023

The entity that claims "words can be weapons" has no problem elevating the regime that provides actual weapons to terrorists.

