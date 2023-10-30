Clay Travis Offers $1,000,000 Reward for WNBA Team to Play High School Boys...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on October 30, 2023
Meme screenshot

By now we've gotten used to things like this from the United Nations, but considering what happened in Israel earlier this month and who was behind the barbaric attacks the timing of this is extra maddening, even for the UN:

Unreal, but unfortunately not very surprising:

The UN made that decision back in May and the US slammed the planned move:

Statement by U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor on the Appointment of the Iranian Ambassador as the Chair of the Social Forum:

The United States is appalled that the Iranian Ambassador in Geneva may serve as the Chair-Rapporteur of the Social Forum, an annual meeting in Geneva established by a UN Human Rights Council resolution, to be held in November. 

While we recognize the principle of regional rotation in such roles, such a practice should not take precedence over promoting respect for human rights and accountability. The appointment of a representative to a country with such a deplorable human rights record severely undermines the credibility and purpose of both the UN Human Rights Council and the Social Forum. The recent report by UN Special Rapporteur, Javaid Rehman, exposes a stark reality of widespread human rights abuses and violations in Iran, including state-endorsed violence against women and girls, summary executions of peaceful protestors, and stifling of freedom of expression, suggesting possible crimes against humanity.

That's an even bigger slap in the face in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Israel. And in spite of all this, the U.S. still funds the UN to the tune of billions and billions of dollars every year. 

Bingo!

The entity that claims "words can be weapons" has no problem elevating the regime that provides actual weapons to terrorists. 

*** 

