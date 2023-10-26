Jake Tapper Laments CNN Anchor Leaving Israel/Gaza to Cover Something 'More Violent' in the US

The terrible mass shooting in Maine yesterday had Karine Jean-Pierre, VP Kamala Harris and other Democrats blaming the guns for the act of an apparently mentally ill person (who is still not in custody), but much of the media also knows their role in the formation of a desired narrative.

Advertisement

In the Middle East, CNN's Jake Tapper lamented having to leave that particular war zone where 1,500 people in Israel were murdered with Israeli strikes taking out unknown numbers of Hamas terrorists in order to cover something he says is worse back in the United States (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott). Watch:

CNN’s ⁦@jaketapper⁩: “Only in the United States would an anchor standing in a war zone have to go back to the United States for the breaking news because there’s something more violent happening there.” pic.twitter.com/ulc5lXZlMT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2023

It depends on what your definition of "more violent" is...

So what time do they break away for Chicago every night? — Navin R. Johnson (@Darth__Brian) October 26, 2023

Shootings in Chicago are routinely ignored by the national media because of all the selective "journalism":

So, is Jake saying that less than 22 people have died in Gaza and Israel? — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) October 26, 2023

The U.S. national media is far beyond salvageable.

THIS. Is CNN.

***

Jake Tapper Not Sure DeSantis Has a Read on the Difference Between Hamas and Palestinians

WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!