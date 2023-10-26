Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
DUDE: Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Claiming Lewiston, ME Shooting is More Violent than...
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Says Media Can't Ignore This About Biden (and WE Can't...
College Student Calls for Boycott of Companies Doing Business With Israel…There’s Just One...
Bizarre Twitter/X Account Nobody Knows Trends For Blocking Basically EVERYONE Annd It's Co...
He's DEAD, Jim. Dead! Matt Gaetz EMBARRASSES Adam Kinzinger for Cheap Attack on...
Josh Hawley Drags Biden Admin Official for Putting Children in Harm’s Way
Mayor Adams' Offer to 'Migrants' Means NYC's Sanctuary City Status is False Advertising
Funny Cuz It's TRUE: James Woods Comes Up With New Nickname for Adam...
Can a WH Reporter PLEASE Ask KJP This Follow-Up Question the Next Time...
Since His 'It's the Guns' Argument is Failing, David Hogg Tries This New...
Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider'...
Gavin Newsom Takes 'Glamour Shot in Front of the Great Wall of China'...
Dr. Strangetweet Takes Pro-Hamas Protesters Whining About 'McCarthyism' APART in Gloriousl...
One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson’s Speech Really Triggered the Left

Jake Tapper Laments CNN Anchor Leaving Israel/Gaza to Cover Something 'More Violent' in the US

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on October 26, 2023
Meme screenshot

The terrible mass shooting in Maine yesterday had Karine Jean-Pierre, VP Kamala Harris and other Democrats blaming the guns for the act of an apparently mentally ill person (who is still not in custody), but much of the media also knows their role in the formation of a desired narrative. 

Advertisement

In the Middle East, CNN's Jake Tapper lamented having to leave that particular war zone where 1,500 people in Israel were murdered with Israeli strikes taking out unknown numbers of Hamas terrorists in order to cover something he says is worse back in the United States (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott). Watch:

It depends on what your definition of "more violent" is...

Shootings in Chicago are routinely ignored by the national media because of all the selective "journalism": 

Recommended

Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider' Tries to Contact Her Boss
justmindy
Advertisement

The U.S. national media is far beyond salvageable.

THIS. Is CNN.

*** 
Jake Tapper Not Sure DeSantis Has a Read on the Difference Between Hamas and Palestinians

WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider' Tries to Contact Her Boss
justmindy
Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk’ (Watch)
Sam J.
Bizarre Twitter/X Account Nobody Knows Trends For Blocking Basically EVERYONE Annd It's Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Says Media Can't Ignore This About Biden (and WE Can't Stop Rolling Our Eyes)
Doug P.
Dr. Strangetweet Takes Pro-Hamas Protesters Whining About 'McCarthyism' APART in Gloriously BRUTAL Thread
Sam J.
He's DEAD, Jim. Dead! Matt Gaetz EMBARRASSES Adam Kinzinger for Cheap Attack on His Looks
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider' Tries to Contact Her Boss justmindy
Advertisement