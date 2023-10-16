Jake Tapper Not Sure DeSantis Has a Read on the Difference Between Hamas and Palestinians

American Jewish Group If Not Now Claims to Have Shut Down the White...
Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on October 16, 2023
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

On Saturday, Jonathan Lemire tweeted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared to suggest that all Palestinians are anti-Semitic. As we clarified, he didn't suggest it … he said it. It's not hard to believe when you see the way that Palestinian children are raised — to hate Jews. CNN's Jake Tapper had GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on as a guest, and according to his reading of the polls out of Palestine, a generous half would settle for a two-state solution.

In his mind, DeSantis, who has ruled out taking in refugees from Gaza, doesn't have a read on the difference between Hamas, the terrorist group, and Hamas, the group the Palestinians elected to represent them.

DeSantis has promised his own "Muslim travel ban" if elected president. Where's the poll of Americans asking if they want to take in Palestinians as refugees?

