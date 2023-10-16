Jake Tapper Not Sure DeSantis Has a Read on the Difference Between Hamas and Palestinians

On Saturday, Jonathan Lemire tweeted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared to suggest that all Palestinians are anti-Semitic. As we clarified, he didn't suggest it … he said it. It's not hard to believe when you see the way that Palestinian children are raised — to hate Jews. CNN's Jake Tapper had GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on as a guest, and according to his reading of the polls out of Palestine, a generous half would settle for a two-state solution.

Advertisement

In his mind, DeSantis, who has ruled out taking in refugees from Gaza, doesn't have a read on the difference between Hamas, the terrorist group, and Hamas, the group the Palestinians elected to represent them.

Nikki Haley demands we bring in more potential terrorists, because apparently 2.3 million from Islamist countries since 9/11 just isn’t enough. She’s willing to go to war to protect Ukraine’s borders, but isn’t willing to protest our own. Shameful and immoral. pic.twitter.com/anoERfw6f1 — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 16, 2023

100% disqualification. Period — JCS (@feldonthecat) October 16, 2023

No Gazans to the US! They can go to the multiple Muslim countries in their region. There is simply no reason to bring them to the US. — TheLastDon (@TheLastDon222) October 16, 2023

Ummm that's a no from this citizen!! Did she not see Palestinian supporters all over this country celebrating what Hamas did? HELL NO!! — Tator1771🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tator1771) October 16, 2023

Awesome. DeSantis planted the flag exactly where he should have. She was forced to agree with him or do this. She chose wrong. — Gilligan (@GilligannGinger) October 16, 2023

Ron DeSantis said no Gaza refugees. Nikki Haley didn’t agree.



“She's trying to be politically correct. She's trying to please the media and people on the left, I don't care about that. I'm gonna speak the truth and let the chips fall where they may.”



pic.twitter.com/Pbb6cQCD24 — Gloria Taylor (@Glo_Tay) October 16, 2023

He’s correct. 0 refugees from Gaza. — 🇺🇸Conservative Rebel🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) October 16, 2023

This is hilarious. There's a good reason no other arab nation wants them. — mzpincali (@mzpincali) October 16, 2023

Why in the hell would we take Gaza refugees? The Middle East has plenty of room, not a freaking chance. — JD Bents (@BJd297856783) October 16, 2023

One, we don’t want that hot mess over here. Two, how do you intend to sort the Hamas Gaza Palestenians from the Not-Hamas Gaza Palestenians? There is no way to vette them so as to not allow cells into this country. Let the Arab states handle them. — Entropy Generator (@ENTROPYGNRTR) October 16, 2023

DeSantis has promised his own "Muslim travel ban" if elected president. Where's the poll of Americans asking if they want to take in Palestinians as refugees?

***