Jill Biden’s ‘Work Husband’ Anthony Bernal Ducks Congress, Dodging Questions on Sleepy Joe’s Decline

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The visual alone is disturbing enough, but now we've learned Jill Biden's 'work husband' is refusing to appear before Congress. 

Again, Democrats believe they follow a different set of laws.

This is why it would be very helpful for Bernal to appeal. 

Only conservatives spend time in jail for defying Congress. 

Because he's a (D) Democrat.

Someone was running it and it certainly wasn't Joe Biden. 

Most people who never face consequences are Democrats. 

That seems fair, honestly. 

Make Democrats live by the same rules as Republicans.

He has questions to answer. 

