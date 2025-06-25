DNI Tulsi Gabbard Blasts the Propaganda Media

As we reported earlier, progressives and the mainstream media (yeah, we know) are clinging to a report that even after Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran's nuclear program, which we guess they now finally believe was intended to produce nuclear weapons, was only set back by maybe six months. As our own Doug Powers reported, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth challenged the media at the NATO Summit, saying if they want evidence that the bombing runs were a success, they'd "better get a big shovel and go really deep."

"Fusion" Natasha Betrand claimed the Associated Press and ABC News had confirmed CNN's anonymously-sourced story that U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has also weighed in, saying that the "propaganda media" is hard at work trying to make the operation sound like a failure. Why would they do that? Because success would make President Donald Trump look good.

New intelligence confirms what @POTUS has stated numerous times: Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed. If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do.



The… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 25, 2025

Her post continues:

… propaganda media has deployed their usual tactic: selectively release portions of illegally leaked classified intelligence assessments (intentionally leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with "low confidence") to try to undermine President Trump’s decisive leadership and the brave servicemen and women who flawlessly executed a truly historic mission to keep the American people safe and secure.

Maybe it's just because we're all MAGA cult members, but we tend to believe Hegseth and Gabbard more than we do anonymous leaks to CNN.

Israel's narrative has been destroyed. — Brian Jarvis (@FoolOfElysium) June 25, 2025

We were assured Tuesday by someone going by the name Village Crazy Lady that Israel had their a**es handed to them by Iran and were going to go back to killing innocent civilians in Gaza.

Some anonymous GS-12 writes up an assessment, something she does all day every day - she leaks all or part of it to the Propaganda Media. Her input may or may not be valid, and may or may not become part of the official agency assessment. Nevertheless, it is now national news. — Patrick Thayer (@stbdtack) June 25, 2025

Yep. All we're hearing in the news cycle today is that Iran barely suffered a small scratch and that a socialist won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary. The second story, sadly, is true and verified.

Prosecute the leaker and hold CNN accountable. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) June 25, 2025

I'm not sure about this...



DEMs have reliably told me that Trump only did minor damage...



To the nuclear facilities that Iran doesn't have...



Leaving their non-existent nuclear program, mostly in tact. — Ax D WhiteMan (@Ax_D_WhiteMan) June 25, 2025

What was the whole point of John Kerry's precious Iran Deal? To allow Iran to have uranium to use for clean electricity, which is why they built armored enrichment facilities in the side of a mountain.

@CNN spent the entire day yesterday running with this misleading narrative 🤦 — TechN0rd (@TechN0rd) June 25, 2025

Great strategic victory for U.S. deterrence against Iran! The media’s spin can’t overshadow the mission’s impact or the bravery of our forces. 🇺🇸 — Tan 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realimtan) June 25, 2025

It appears that the Forever Wars lobby easily duped @CNN and other media outlets—yet another example of their disregard for the truth. — Naturalized View (@NaturalizedView) June 25, 2025

We were promised World War III … which Presdient Joe Biden kept promising us if we didn't send tens of billions to Ukraine.

Us normal people dont believe anything the legacy media says. They've lied about everything for years, why stop now — Eman (@esmolden1) June 25, 2025

Desperate propagandists trying to spin this in any way they can to undermine the historic achievement.



They are the #1 enemy of The People. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 25, 2025

The vast majority of responses to Gabbard's posts are somewhere along the lines of, "We don't believe you." President Trump is correct … that's an insult to the crews of this mission and what they accomplished.

We're all agreed, now, though, that Iran was trying to build a nuclear weapon.

