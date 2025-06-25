DNI Tulsi Gabbard Blasts the Propaganda Media

Vile: Christine Pelosi Scolds Andrew Kaczynski by Invoking His Defeat Childhood Cancer Fun...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

As we reported earlier, progressives and the mainstream media (yeah, we know) are clinging to a report that even after Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran's nuclear program, which we guess they now finally believe was intended to produce nuclear weapons, was only set back by maybe six months. As our own Doug Powers reported, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth challenged the media at the NATO Summit, saying if they want evidence that the bombing runs were a success, they'd "better get a big shovel and go really deep."

"Fusion" Natasha Betrand claimed the Associated Press and ABC News had confirmed CNN's anonymously-sourced story that U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has also weighed in, saying that the "propaganda media" is hard at work trying to make the operation sound like a failure. Why would they do that? Because success would make President Donald Trump look good.

Her post continues:

… propaganda media has deployed their usual tactic: selectively release portions of illegally leaked classified intelligence assessments (intentionally leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with "low confidence") to try to undermine President Trump’s decisive leadership and the brave servicemen and women who flawlessly executed a truly historic mission to keep the American people safe and secure.

Maybe it's just because we're all MAGA cult members, but we tend to believe Hegseth and Gabbard more than we do anonymous leaks to CNN.

We were assured Tuesday by someone going by the name Village Crazy Lady that Israel had their a**es handed to them by Iran and were going to go back to killing innocent civilians in Gaza.

Yep. All we're hearing in the news cycle today is that Iran barely suffered a small scratch and that a socialist won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary. The second story, sadly, is true and verified.

What was the whole point of John Kerry's precious Iran Deal? To allow Iran to have uranium to use for clean electricity, which is why they built armored enrichment facilities in the side of a mountain.

We were promised World War III … which Presdient Joe Biden kept promising us if we didn't send tens of billions to Ukraine.

The vast majority of responses to Gabbard's posts are somewhere along the lines of, "We don't believe you." President Trump is correct … that's an insult to the crews of this mission and what they accomplished. 

We're all agreed, now, though, that Iran was trying to build a nuclear weapon.

