VIP
Sanctimonious Congresswoman Bravely Wields Baby as Prop to Fake Solidarity with Struggling...
Pete Hegseth Confirms the DoD Is Working With FBI to Track Down Leakers
So Much for the MAGA Civil War: New Poll Shows OVERWHELMING Republican Approval...
CNN Notes That the AP Has Confirmed Their Iran Story (Yeah, About That...)
Tlaib’s Brain Goes on Strike: Begs Powell to Decode Supply and Demand Like...
Trump and Hegseth Obliterate CNN, NBC 'Scum' Over Leaked Intel Fake News
VIP
Apparently NYC Google Searches for 'Socialism' Spiked AFTER the Mayoral Primary a Socialis...
Democrats Flee the Sinking Socialist Ship: Mamdani’s Extreme Agenda Sends Moderates Scramb...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Just Dropped a Bunker Buster on Lib Media Fake News...
Daddy Trump Steals the Show: Rubio Loses It as NATO Chief’s ‘Daddy’ Quip...
Cynthia Nixon’s Socialist Fangirling: Rich Hypocrite Cheers for Policies the Poor Rejected
Stanford Swears They Never Did Kid Gender Surgeries, Now Magically 'Stop' Doing Them
NYC’s Socialist Mayoral Pick: Mary Katharine Ham’s Sarcastic Take on History’s Next 'Perfe...
VIP
Democrat Party’s 'The Daily Blueprint' YouTube Program Is More Snooze than News -...

AG Pam Bondi Makes Dem Senator Wanting to Talk About 'Foreign Influence' Wish He Hadn't Brought It Up

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on June 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

Donald Trump has assembled a Cabinet that is collectively unmatched in their ability to counter congressional Democrat attempts to catch them off guard or without a firm grip on the facts. Another Democrat was absolutely owned today.

Advertisement

This example happened when Attorney General Pam Bondi was testifying at a budget hearing and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley thought it would be a good idea to try and trip her up with questions about foreign influence in government. Bad idea. 

Watch: 

"The foreign influence on America I would be concerned with if I were you is the Mexican national that resided in Oregon who we just arrested who had 384 lbs of methamphetamine."

OUCH!

Merkley's attempt to corner Bondi certainly ended with a whimper: 

LOL. Yes, Bondi certainly did make her point. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Confirms the DoD Is Working With FBI to Track Down Leakers
Brett T.
Tlaib’s Brain Goes on Strike: Begs Powell to Decode Supply and Demand Like She’s in Kindergarten
justmindy
CNN Notes That the AP Has Confirmed Their Iran Story (Yeah, About That...)
Doug P.
So Much for the MAGA Civil War: New Poll Shows OVERWHELMING Republican Approval of Iran Strike
Grateful Calvin
Sanctimonious Congresswoman Bravely Wields Baby as Prop to Fake Solidarity with Struggling Moms
justmindy
Daddy Trump Steals the Show: Rubio Loses It as NATO Chief’s ‘Daddy’ Quip Sparks Hilarious Exchange
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pete Hegseth Confirms the DoD Is Working With FBI to Track Down Leakers Brett T.
Advertisement