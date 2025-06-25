AG Pam Bondi Makes Dem Senator Wanting to Talk About 'Foreign Influence' Wish He Hadn't Brought It Up

Donald Trump has assembled a Cabinet that is collectively unmatched in their ability to counter congressional Democrat attempts to catch them off guard or without a firm grip on the facts. Another Democrat was absolutely owned today.

This example happened when Attorney General Pam Bondi was testifying at a budget hearing and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley thought it would be a good idea to try and trip her up with questions about foreign influence in government. Bad idea.

Watch:

"The foreign influence on America I would be concerned with if I were you is the Mexican national that resided in Oregon who we just arrested who had 384 lbs of methamphetamine."

OUCH!

Merkley's attempt to corner Bondi certainly ended with a whimper:

LOL. Yes, Bondi certainly did make her point.