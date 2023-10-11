WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left

Well, to be fair to Jake Tapper, he says that this is true for a lot of people, not necessarily him. But in our experience when many people say ‘people are noticing __________’ they mean ‘I am noticing __________.’

We have observed over the years that many people make the mistake of thinking everyone (or just everyone in their subgroup) thinks just like them. For instance, if someone says ‘women don’t lie about rape,’ the thought process is probably this in many cases: ‘I would never lie about such a thing, therefore I assume other people (or at least women) wouldn’t, either.’ But we have objective proof that some women over the years have done exactly that—the Duke Lacrosse non-rape case being a prime example, among many. Or if a person says ‘I feel like racism doesn’t exist,’ that almost always translates to ‘I am not racist and I assume everyone is like me.’ However, racism really does exist—even if it is not an all-consuming fact of American life like the left pretends it is. Still, let’s remember the positive element of this erroneous statement: They are telling you they are not racists. And more broadly, there are simply people in the world who don’t think like us or like you. Like, at all.

So, we strongly suspect that when Jake Tapper is talking about people in general or progressives specifically, he means mostly himself. But that’s just our opinion and we could be wrong, but listen for yourself:

WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper states the obvious:



"These last few days have been a real eye-opening period for a lot of people — a lot of Democrats, a lot of progressives — in terms of antisemitism on the left."

pic.twitter.com/bMzd3axC7d — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 11, 2023

We don’t have to tell you that there were reactions, right?

Actually many of us noted it while discussing the evils of identity politics. It got some of us put on the front page of The NY Times as “alt right”, and had us protested at colleges as “Nazis”



Glad you’re getting it now, @jaketapper. Let’s discuss further.@jordanbpeterson… https://t.co/7fBexxS5x7 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 11, 2023

The rest of the message is just the handles of people he probably wanted to see this.

I cackled. I actually cackled. https://t.co/G2aAWSpuP6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 11, 2023

He's clearly never seen MSNBC or his own network's coverage of Israel for the past 20+ years https://t.co/KZ6UsUhwMn — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 11, 2023

Even if he watched it, he hasn’t seen it like he needs to. To quote Orwell ‘[t]o see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.’ That is definitely true of some people.

Why did it take "the last few days"?



Stop. Giving. Him. Credit. Stop. https://t.co/GxgfxNM0ri — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2023

Democrats stop have learned nothing.



They will cover for the antisemites in their midst.



Hell... THEY'VE ALREADY BEGUN.



I'll believe @jaketapper when he calls out those people in the weeks and months to come. Not a minute before. https://t.co/splOpeXG70 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 11, 2023

Fair.

If only there was a prominent media platform to discuss all the antisemitism on the left all these years. https://t.co/j3aAtOFUmJ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 11, 2023

We would guess his sarcastically referring to his current haunt, the Free Bacon Beacon.

Now that's some investigative journalism, @jaketapper. It turns out your comrades meant what they said all along. https://t.co/H3W2bfMo96 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 11, 2023

You never would have guessed, what with Al Sharpton working at MSNBC and having every prominent Democratic politician kiss his ring. https://t.co/cuwVqEVpZK — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 11, 2023

It is an ongoing scandal that Sharpton is put on any network seeking respect.

I’ve sad this for years. Racism exists on both sides but is more common on the right. Antisemitism exists on both sides but is more prevalent on the left.



Media has chosen to largely ignore antisemitism on the left for decades. https://t.co/TkoWtwzWVY — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) October 11, 2023

Presumably 'sad' was Typonese for 'said.'

But to the substance, we would disagree. The racism is much more prominent on the left, especially when we consider the fact many forms of racism is acceptable to the left—such as anti-white or anti-Asian discrimination. For instance, Joe Biden is the most explicitly racist president in over fifty years, but almost never gets called out for it, except on the right.

And that is ignoring the fact that antisemitism is often a form of racism, in the sense that it has nothing to do with what they believe, but rather their perceived racial traits. One of the atrocities committed recently proves this point. We have talked before about how the terrorists who attacked Israel literally decapitated Jewish babies. We admit it’s an unpleasant topic, but it is important to remember it, and not just in a general ‘remember the fallen’ sort of way. No, to remember the lesson that it teaches us.

For instance, years ago a Palestinian sniper intentionally murdered a ten-month-old baby named Shalhevet Pass. More than thirteen years ago, we wrote this (on a different site) about that murder:

Sorry to bum you out with a horrific picture [of a dead baby], but it’s important to remember the cruelty these ‘human rights advocates’ engage in. There is no reason to intentionally murder a baby, unless you believe that there is something about that child that makes him or her inherently evil. They don’t kill Jews because of anything they have done to them. They kill them out of irrational hate—simply because they are Jews. Rest in peace, Shalhevet Pass. Some of us have not forgotten.

Don’t let people reduce the carnage to simply the number of people killed. People falsely claim that the Palestinians are just acting to defend themselves or some nonsense like that. So, remind them of the rapes, not just because the victims deserve to be remembered, but because it eviscerates that argument: There is no such thing as rape in self-defense. People also falsely claim that the Palestinians are simply fighting oppression or fighting for freedom. Remind them that they beheaded babies, because to them every Jew is an enemy, even babies. This isn’t about any cause. This is about nothing more than the hatred of Jews.

Eye-opening my foot.



It has been obvious to anyone who had eyes to see. And if your mind’s eye is ideologically shut, you cannot see what’s in front of your face.



Jake, you think Democrats haven’t known Louis Farrakhan’s views on Jews?



There’s no deception like self-deception. https://t.co/57NoG2G1qK — Sharma (@bansisharma) October 11, 2023

The ability of the human mind to fool itself is strong, however.

What the hell did you think "identity" politics and "grievance" politics would produce?



And in case you didn't realize it, the same people hate you -- the white male -- for the same racist and bigoted reasons they hate Jews. https://t.co/KShgjFU3mX — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 11, 2023

Hats off to Tapper for calling out the left's gross response toward the atrocities Hamas committed, but let's see if this wake-up call he's talking about causes anyone to self-reflect hard enough to make changes in the Democrat Party. https://t.co/h7deRPXso8 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 11, 2023

We admit we were surprised to see the Biden administration call out both-sidesism on his side. But then again, we are old enough to remember when everyone in Democratic politics in Virginia distanced themselves from Governor Blackface Northam only for many of them (including our current president) to eventually seek his endorsement by 2020. (So, for the record, that means this author is at least eight years old.)

So, while their words are welcome, we wonder how long it will last.

Ilhan Omar says something racist, Democrats are pressured to condemn it, they come up with a generic "we disavow all hate" that mentions islamaphobia and Tapper is really confused until this week.



It's politics until they get caught having to actually defend Hamas https://t.co/psuWy8jIem — Reeb (@3rdReeb) October 11, 2023

Point of order, we believe that is spelled Hamass.

If this has been "eye opening" for you, then you have no right to be a journalist.



Jews have been telling you for years - for YEARS - about the anti-Semitism of the Left, of The Squad, of Black Lives Matter, and every time you've dismissed them.



Every time. https://t.co/FlbvarBguK — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) October 11, 2023

We have said for a while that in our modern society it is much easier for someone on the left to shut themselves off from the views of others, than for the right.

Part of it is the totalitarianism on the left. The left creates situations where you can’t just ignore them. For instance, parents can’t ignore trans ideology when the left decides it wants to indoctrinate their children into it without their knowledge or consent—indeed several states have essentially legalized kidnapping children over this issue. Nor can a business owner ignore leftist ideology when the government keeps telling them that they have to transmit messages they don’t agree with on that subject or they will destroy their businesses. But even outside of that, when so much of the culture is dominated by the left, how exactly does a conservative get away from it? One has to avoid almost all mainstream movies, TV shows, books, video games and so on. But if you flip it around, the left doesn’t have to worry about the totalitarian state coming after their views as a rule and they can easily consume media that constantly affirms their righteousness and often doesn’t bother to present the other side with any fairness. So, its not very shocking that Jake Tapper and others are unaware.

Speaking of, we always have a little blurb at the bottom asking for you to sign up as a VIP member, but we wanted to make it more personal this time. Besides seeing special articles that we paywall and allowing you to comment, it helps conservatives to build a media that counters the left's dominance. It's a truism in economics that if you pay for something you get more of it, so that might be a good reason to pay for some conservative media.

***

