Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants

As Twitchy reported earlier, Los Angeles Times journalist Adam Elmahrek didn't deny that innocent women and children were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists, but he said to stop spreading the rumor that babies were beheaded … that's just the fog of war.

The only source for “Hamas beheaded babies” appears to be the Israeli military, which is widely known to spread lies and disinformation



Journalists, this is the fog of war. You’ll be seeing all sorts of claims. Don’t amplify unverified, sensational info https://t.co/7tiCNAj3j9 — Adam Elmahrek (@adamelmahrek) October 10, 2023

Elmahrek might be an investigative journalist, but he's not on the ground in Israel. Journalists who are are confirming that infants and young children were beheaded by Hamas terrorists. We're not sure why he doesn't want this known, or if he'll update his tweet if he sees the photos himself.

CNN reporter confirming on site that Israeli civilians were decapitated by Hamas. https://t.co/qCCpEkLo2w — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 10, 2023

French journalist at major outlet confirms the beheading of babies at a kibutz in Israel at the hands of Hamas, saying she has seen images of the atrocities and has cross-checked them, and her colleagues saw the bodies as well.



Horrific https://t.co/SLcSASDpHE — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 10, 2023

The Google translation looks like this:

That's it, the information is out. It's so macabre that no one wanted to reveal it until they had 100% confirmation. 🔺 Infants and children under 2 years old were beheaded by Hamas in the Kibbutz of Kfar Aza. It is a horror, a massacre. For those asking for the source. They are multiple: Israeli army, internal intelligence service and atrocious images which reached me and which I was able to cross-check. But the best source remains this: courageous journalists from the foreign press who were able to see / agreed to see with their own eyes the bodies in Kfar Aza.

Has Elmahrek not seen the videos of Islamic terrorists beheading hostages before? We have. How about Daniel Pearl?

No matter how many reporters confirm this, many people will deny it happened, some because it's inconvenient to their worldview, and others because they just can't believe humans beings would do this. I get that impulse, but it doesn't change the reality. https://t.co/7rYWLap6j8 — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 10, 2023

@adamelmahrek be like: "pix or it didn't happen" — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) October 10, 2023

Horrific.

Testimonies by journalists covering this Islamist pogrom painfully recall the darkest times. — @[email protected] (@ParisWriters) October 10, 2023

Just like Eisenhower brought the world press to see first hand the horrors of the concentration camps so they could not be denied today's press needs to serve witness to the brutality inflicted by Hamas — EPISODE 46: A NEW HOPE (@GScotttaylorva) October 10, 2023

The same folks demanding to see evidence after its already been described will never get enough. Same as Holocaust denialism — Dr. Rock Lightning (@TheFulgurite) October 10, 2023

Anyways, did not expect to spend the part of my day debating whether or not 40 infants were beheaded or not,but one of my pet peeves is when ppl automatically call something false when reputably journalists well aware of problem of propaganda in war have verified it themselves — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 10, 2023

Yet you still have apologists like @adamelmahrek doubling down on trying to suggest it's all an IDF lie.

https://t.co/8lJQrkTOWr — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 10, 2023

This guy's whole X feed is Hamas apologetics and he's on the payroll of the Los Angeles Times. https://t.co/ImwKPWB385 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 10, 2023

When they ask for "context" to understand 40 babies slaughtered, decapitated, and set on fire in their cribs, they are asking you to relinquish your humanity. pic.twitter.com/Gli4kSQASe — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 10, 2023









Sadly, half of the replies are that these reporters are falling for Israeli propaganda — as if Hamas shooting up a music festival is something they can believe, but not atrocities against babies. They might have killed children in their beds, but beheading? That just doesn't sound like Hamas.

Hey, the Washington Post too:

I decided to delete a tweet about i24's report citing Israeli military claims of decapitated babies found at the site, which has yet to be verified and is being widely mischaracterized online, because it was not clear. — Evan Hill (@evanhill) October 10, 2023

First it was an LA Times reporter. Now is the Washington Post.



I told you, you have no idea how bad this is going to get from our media. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2023

They'll happily run Palestinian propaganda all day, though.

