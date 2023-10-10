'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind
Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

As Twitchy reported earlier, Los Angeles Times journalist Adam Elmahrek didn't deny that innocent women and children were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists, but he said to stop spreading the rumor that babies were beheaded … that's just the fog of war.

Advertisement

Elmahrek might be an investigative journalist, but he's not on the ground in Israel. Journalists who are are confirming that infants and young children were beheaded by Hamas terrorists. We're not sure why he doesn't want this known, or if he'll update his tweet if he sees the photos himself.

The Google translation looks like this:

That's it, the information is out. It's so macabre that no one wanted to reveal it until they had 100% confirmation.

🔺 Infants and children under 2 years old were beheaded by Hamas in the Kibbutz of Kfar Aza. It is a horror, a massacre.

For those asking for the source. They are multiple: Israeli army, internal intelligence service and atrocious images which reached me and which I was able to cross-check. But the best source remains this: courageous journalists from the foreign press who were able to see / agreed to see with their own eyes the bodies in Kfar Aza.

Has Elmahrek not seen the videos of Islamic terrorists beheading hostages before? We have. How about Daniel Pearl?

Sadly, half of the replies are that these reporters are falling for Israeli propaganda — as if Hamas shooting up a music festival is something they can believe, but not atrocities against babies. They might have killed children in their beds, but beheading? That just doesn't sound like Hamas.

***

Hey, the Washington Post too:

They'll happily run Palestinian propaganda all day, though.

***

