Biden Announces $100 Million in ‘Aid’ to Gaza (a.k.a Hamas)

Rep. Eric Swalwell Mocks 'Detective' James Comer & Dismisses Latest Biden Money Trail Evidence

Doug P.  |  10:13 AM on October 21, 2023
Screen shot

Yesterday the Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee shared the latest House impeachment inquiry finding, which of course has Democrats again responding "nothing to see here":

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore—a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator.

According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account. 

And then on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden. 

James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a “loan repayment.”  Americore—a distressed company—loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden.

Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings.

Here's the check:

The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for Sports Fans
Grateful Calvin
Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has of course rushed to Biden's side with a "just a loving brother" defense: 

Wow, Swalwell seems pretty sure that was all on the up-and-up because "loan repayment" was written in the memo section -- as if anybody would have written, "for bribes and influence peddling." Also, it would be very easy for Joe Biden's lawyers to prove it was a legit personal loan:

We'll wait for Team Joe to produce that canceled check.

If this was about Trump, Swalwell would be saying the same thing, right? (Cue massive eye roll)

Eric Swalwell white knights for Biden, says MAGA Republicans 'can sit this one out'

Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of Biden corruption

