Rep. Eric Swalwell Mocks 'Detective' James Comer & Dismisses Latest Biden Money Trail Evidence

Yesterday the Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee shared the latest House impeachment inquiry finding, which of course has Democrats again responding "nothing to see here":

Advertisement

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore—a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account. And then on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden. James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a “loan repayment.” Americore—a distressed company—loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden. Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings.

Here's the check:

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has of course rushed to Biden's side with a "just a loving brother" defense:

#BREAKING @RepJamesComer proves Joe Biden generously loaned his family money and they responsibly paid him back.



Nice work detective! https://t.co/dffeQQBPXc — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 21, 2023

Wow, Swalwell seems pretty sure that was all on the up-and-up because "loan repayment" was written in the memo section -- as if anybody would have written, "for bribes and influence peddling." Also, it would be very easy for Joe Biden's lawyers to prove it was a legit personal loan:

Well if the loving Joe Biden did loan his brother some money it should be pretty easy to see a transfer going out or canceled check. Are you going to call for Joe Biden to produce such items? Of course you aren't. 🙄 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 21, 2023

Can the relevant parties produce the original note for the loan? What was the loan for? What were the terms? https://t.co/izJiGHa4nP — Don Kilmer (@donkilmer) October 21, 2023

We'll wait for Team Joe to produce that canceled check.

Advertisement

So the same day China sends his brother money, his brother writes him a check.



That’s not a generous loan repayment. That’s called washing money from foreign entities, you dolt. 🤡 https://t.co/KdRoa1ueAJ — Leeleeliberty (@Leeleeliberty11) October 21, 2023

If this was about Trump, Swalwell would be saying the same thing, right? (Cue massive eye roll)

***

Eric Swalwell white knights for Biden, says MAGA Republicans 'can sit this one out'

Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of Biden corruption

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!