Philly influencer known as 'Meatball' arrested, charged with six felonies after live strea...
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP...
Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme...
RIP Dumbledore: British actor Michael Gambon dead at 82
WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not...
WATCH: Matt Gaetz given the Seinfeld treatment on the Menendez charges
Brutal moment between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy at the second GOP debate
WATCH: Trudeau had a terrible day on Wednesday as he made pathetic excuses...
BREAKING: Why has Katie Hobbs ceased being governor of Arizona until tomorrow morning?
Tucker on X: Bill O’Reilly is NOT doing it live
Kamala Harris-endorsed MN Freedom Fund board chair charged with fentanyl possession
LCS Game Changers: Move over ladies, the gamer dudes will take it from...
GOP Rep. Burchett levels guy that asks him if he supports 'Trump’s call...
You have to watch this ad from Mission: Democracy about conservatives

Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of Biden corruption

Doug P.  |  10:04 AM on September 28, 2023
Screen shot

Yesterday House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer shared more of the evidence of Biden corruption that the Democrats and much of the media continue to say does not exist.

Advertisement

From House Oversight

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.

For Rep. Eric Swalwell, not only is there nothing to see here, but if you think there IS something to see here you are among the dumbest people on the planet:

If Swalwell really thinks this is not suspicious in the least then his accusation about Comer being a moron is 100 percent pure projection. 

Recommended

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, good point!

The White House spin on this is that Hunter lived at Joe's house when this happened (2019), and these excuses fall flat upon examination.

If you're keeping score at home, they've gone from "Joe never spoke with his son about his business dealings" to this:

Advertisement

But it wasn't physically dumped on their doorstep so that's fine, apparently.

*** 

WH spox 'caught in a blatant lie' while trying to spin Biden out of the latest Oversight bombshell

Here's what CNN's all over after another House Oversight bombshell about the Bidens

Oversight Committee to hold first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet
Sam J.
Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme and LOL
Sam J.
WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not being gov, and it just gets weirder
Sam J.
WATCH: Trudeau had a terrible day on Wednesday as he made pathetic excuses for honoring an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker
BREAKING: Why has Katie Hobbs ceased being governor of Arizona until tomorrow morning?
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Matt Gaetz given the Seinfeld treatment on the Menendez charges
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet Sam J.
Advertisement