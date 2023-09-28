Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of Biden corruption

Yesterday House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer shared more of the evidence of Biden corruption that the Democrats and much of the media continue to say does not exist.

🚨$260k from China was wired to Hunter Biden with Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.



Beijing cash was basically wired right to Joe's front door.



Why did @POTUS lie and say his family never received money from China? Americans deserve to know. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/XmNBpSD4FO — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 27, 2023

From House Oversight:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.

For Rep. Eric Swalwell, not only is there nothing to see here, but if you think there IS something to see here you are among the dumbest people on the planet:

Does this moron know a wire transfer is not a physical cash delivery to an address? We are dealing with the dumbest people who walk this Earth. https://t.co/18cwBupusj — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 28, 2023

If Swalwell really thinks this is not suspicious in the least then his accusation about Comer being a moron is 100 percent pure projection.

Swalwell confirms $260k of Chinese money went to the Bidens….but says it didn’t go via the Postal Service?!



Who’s dumb? https://t.co/0L8KjnVVez — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 28, 2023

Huge shock that someone who sleeps with Chinese spies would be fine with a VP receiving bags of money from China https://t.co/8CmTax6NHE — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 28, 2023

Yeah, good point!

Does this moron know what a beneficiary is, and why his address being listed as Joe Biden’s is problematic? https://t.co/LmPwoCBJmv — P Shekter (@neocon53) September 28, 2023

The White House spin on this is that Hunter lived at Joe's house when this happened (2019), and these excuses fall flat upon examination.

If you analyze your statement it will be obvious who the moron is. Do you know what a beneficiary is? — Joyreaper (@joyreaper) September 28, 2023

The home address required by law for IRS purposes...



It counts that way — James (@TheN1James) September 28, 2023

If you're keeping score at home, they've gone from "Joe never spoke with his son about his business dealings" to this:

“It’s not like China left bags of cash on his doorstep”



…how is that even remotely an argument?? https://t.co/349DTiSszT — ...From Ground Level (@fromgroundlevel) September 28, 2023

"They didn't deliver the $260,000 in a suitcase, they wired it to his bank!"



That's really your best defense? 😆 — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) September 28, 2023

So you confirm his family was taking over a quarter million dollars from our adversary the CCP?

That's compromised pal. — Ultra Dark Nuclear Logic (@LogicFirst1) September 28, 2023

But it wasn't physically dumped on their doorstep so that's fine, apparently.

