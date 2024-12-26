WATCH: Biden Pardon Attorney Says They Take 'Racial Disparity' Into Consideration for Pardons, Clemency

The New Yorker Argues Hoover's FBI Was 'Nonpartisan', Trips Over Community Note With...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 26, 2024
ImgFlip

Before Christmas, Joe Biden gave the families of victims of violent crimes a slap in the face: he commuted the death row sentences of 37 federal inmates. Those families spoke out, demanding Joe look them in the eye and explain how this was justice.

He'll never do that, but one of the attorneys who worked on the pardons has given us an answer, and it's as woke and horrible as you'd expect.

WATCH:

This is why Jordan Neely was free to harass people on the subway, and why Daniel Penny was arrested and put on trial for defending subway riders from his aggressive threats.

Just maddening.

Can't happen soon enough.

Laws should be. And there are not 'racial disparities' baked into laws.

If a certain demographic violates those laws, the problem is not the laws.

They're inherently racist.

Yes it is.

They don't trust the justice system.

Just wait until all of the 'justice' system is made up of law-school grads who think feels trump the rule of law.

Toxic femininity is a scourge.

Oh, they sure did.

Never ends.

This is who the Left is.

They should.

In violation of Civil Rights laws.

(D)ifferently.

This writer doesn't know what recourse the Trump administration will have (if any) to undo these harmful, bigoted policies. But she sure hopes someone in the administration makes sure no future administration can be so blatantly racist.

