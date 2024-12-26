WATCH: Biden Pardon Attorney Says They Take 'Racial Disparity' Into Consideration for Pardons, Clemency

Before Christmas, Joe Biden gave the families of victims of violent crimes a slap in the face: he commuted the death row sentences of 37 federal inmates. Those families spoke out, demanding Joe look them in the eye and explain how this was justice.

He'll never do that, but one of the attorneys who worked on the pardons has given us an answer, and it's as woke and horrible as you'd expect.

WATCH:

This is why Jordan Neely was free to harass people on the subway, and why Daniel Penny was arrested and put on trial for defending subway riders from his aggressive threats.

Just maddening.

In January, we can finally get the woke white women out of DC 🙄 pic.twitter.com/BIWSFKMoxa — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 24, 2024

Can't happen soon enough.

Laws should be about justice not race Keep it fair for everyone. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) December 24, 2024

Laws should be. And there are not 'racial disparities' baked into laws.

If a certain demographic violates those laws, the problem is not the laws.

Another self-loathing white liberal who assumes everyone is like them, and thinks "color of skin" while they're making laws, sitting on a jury or bench in a court, developing policies, or just having a conversation with someone. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) December 24, 2024

They're inherently racist.

Sounds like she wants to prioritize clemency for non-white individuals to make up for a bias that doesn't exist.



Is this the "institutional racism" I've heard so much about? — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) December 24, 2024

Yes it is.

Pardoning 37 death row inmates is effectively telling 37 juries and 37 judges that they were wrong. It’s telling 37+ victims’ families that their loved ones didn’t matter while reigniting their pain and trauma. People don’t just accidently find themselves on death row.



I worked… — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) December 24, 2024

They don't trust the justice system.

"racial disparities?????" so, social justice is the rule of the day??? the Karl Marx "school of law???" did she graduate from there? — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) December 25, 2024

Just wait until all of the 'justice' system is made up of law-school grads who think feels trump the rule of law.

Progressive women are a scourge on society. The unrestrained feminization of our society has caused a lot of our problems. I am no defender of toxic masculinity but it's time to discuss toxic femininity. https://t.co/Kc1xTq19Bk — David Chavous (@DACDAC4DAC) December 26, 2024

Toxic femininity is a scourge.

Every single one of Biden’s pardons, commutations, and clemency cases should be reviewed by the Trump admin to see if race played a role in the decision making. https://t.co/eiNL1ysMzt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 25, 2024

Oh, they sure did.

It never ends https://t.co/34U6RsZbUr — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 24, 2024

Never ends.

This is who the Left is.

So every white person not granted clemency can make an equal protection claim they are discriminated against? https://t.co/0OMEQR1rAL — Scott Owen, Perpetual Browncoat (@drunkcynic) December 25, 2024

They should.

I've said since the early months of the Biden administration that critical race theory influenced many of his decisions. https://t.co/v31wkOUfpx — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) December 24, 2024

In violation of Civil Rights laws.

What she means is that they pardon minorities simply because they’re not white. For a party that screams about racial discrimination and racism, they sure do treat minorities rather differently. https://t.co/sgFGQm4Kap — MaxTheUragi (@MaxTheFurryFox) December 25, 2024

(D)ifferently.

This writer doesn't know what recourse the Trump administration will have (if any) to undo these harmful, bigoted policies. But she sure hopes someone in the administration makes sure no future administration can be so blatantly racist.