Perhaps it's time to officially change the name of 'The Squad' to the...
BBC News goes with an 'Israelis Pounce' angle with its headline
Kurt Schlichter offers immediate steps Biden should implement in support of Israel
Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas...
Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions
NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the...
Understand where we are: Iranian parliament chants 'Death to Israel! Death to America!'
'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons'...
A satirical news site might have the most accurate take on Biden's response...
'You want a better view of the TERRORISM?': Porn star IDIOT wants Hamas...
The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's...
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold...
MSNBC correspondent reports Hamas attack in Israel is a 'big gift to Benjamin...
Biden WH's 'boilerplate' statement on Hamas attacks in Israel is finally out

Eric Swalwell white knights for Biden, says MAGA Republicans 'can sit this one out'

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 07, 2023
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

A lot of people have been noticing that the world is in a lot worse shape ever since Joe Biden took office. Richard Grenell asked which countries have benefitted from the Biden presidency, with the obvious answers being Ukraine, China, and Iran. The Biden administration is working overtime to assure us that not one penny of that $6 billion we released to Iran last month went toward the rockets that pummeled Israel this morning.

Advertisement

Rep. Steve Scalise was among those who brought up the appeasement of Hamas by the Biden administration:

Fortunately, the Biden administration has Rep. Eric Swalwell to defend its honor. Swalwell is always floating around in our list of the top ten dumbest members of Congress, and he moved up a few slots Saturday by telling the cowardly MAGA Republicans like Scalise to "sit this one out."

Um, have you checked with the Biden administration on defending Taiwan? You might want to.

Recommended

NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the $6 billion to fund terror
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Republicans have "walked away" from Ukraine to the tune of tens of billions of dollars. Damn those MAGA Republicans who would at least like to audit where the money's going.

Can you believe this guy thought he was the right leadership for America?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ERIC SWALWELL ISRAEL JOE BIDEN STEVE SCALISE TERRORISM UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the $6 billion to fund terror
Doug P.
Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions
Doug P.
Kurt Schlichter offers immediate steps Biden should implement in support of Israel
justmindy
Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas and Israel
Brett T.
'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons' argument after Israel attack
Chad Felix Greene
BBC News goes with an 'Israelis Pounce' angle with its headline
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the $6 billion to fund terror Doug P.
Advertisement