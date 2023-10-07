Eric Swalwell white knights for Biden, says MAGA Republicans 'can sit this one out'

A lot of people have been noticing that the world is in a lot worse shape ever since Joe Biden took office. Richard Grenell asked which countries have benefitted from the Biden presidency, with the obvious answers being Ukraine, China, and Iran. The Biden administration is working overtime to assure us that not one penny of that $6 billion we released to Iran last month went toward the rockets that pummeled Israel this morning.

Rep. Steve Scalise was among those who brought up the appeasement of Hamas by the Biden administration:

The Biden Administration must be held accountable for its appeasement of these Hamas terrorists, including handing over billions of dollars to them and their Iranian backers. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 7, 2023

Fortunately, the Biden administration has Rep. Eric Swalwell to defend its honor. Swalwell is always floating around in our list of the top ten dumbest members of Congress, and he moved up a few slots Saturday by telling the cowardly MAGA Republicans like Scalise to "sit this one out."

After walking away from Ukraine, no MAGA Republican has credibility on who the US will defend. Cowards can sit this one out. We’ll take it from here. With the right leadership we can defend ourselves, Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. https://t.co/piGsiG2G9N — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 7, 2023

Um, have you checked with the Biden administration on defending Taiwan? You might want to.

Nobody walked away from Ukraine. We gave them an enormous war fund of borrowed money and placed our own economy in jeopardy to do it. We could have defended Israel by not financing this terrorist attack. — J.P. Chandler ~ Writer of Stuff (@Chandlej) October 7, 2023

Please be quiet. — Al Pastuszek (@horsefaerie) October 7, 2023

Damn that’s crazy. Maybe start with the US border first. — Eurasian Emperor (@empireenjoyer10) October 7, 2023

With the right leadership, we wouldn't have to. — Abradax (@OmegaAbradax) October 7, 2023

The return to normalcy accelerates — Enough Already (@loochc1) October 7, 2023

I’d hardly say Ukraine has been abandoned over the past year and a half. 🙄 — John 🌵🇺🇸 (@johninphx) October 7, 2023

We are not allied to Ukraine. We 𝑎𝑟𝑒 allies with Israel.



I may not like us getting into every conflict in the world, but we 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑡 back our allies. — Sprclfrglstcxpldcs (@shdw_wolf7) October 7, 2023

No one has walked away from Ukraine. It is reasonable and responsible for the TAXPAYERS to ask where is the money going and put limits on the amount that US taxpayers will pay. They need to win soon. We don't have unlimited money — DR. Anniecalif-Esq. (@anniecalif) October 7, 2023

Coward? This man faced gunfire from a Democrat.



And he never, ever slept with a Chinese spy. — Bill Lawrence 4ever Anti-Feudalist (@billlawr) October 7, 2023

Eric, in 2014, when Russia took Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine with no consequence, were you too busy with your CCP girlfriend to notice who was in the White House? In 2021, when sanctions on Russia were lifted, Trump was golfing in Florida. — TheReformRepublican (@TheReformRepub1) October 7, 2023

You got the squad on this, bro? — mmdd2006 (@mmdd2006) October 7, 2023

Every country in the world is not equal. Israel is a strategic ally in a region where we have few. Ukraine is not a strategic ally and is in a region where we have many allies.



I'm sorry your feelings are hurt that the country is over your warmongering. — Life is a Liberty Matter (@LibertyMatter77) October 7, 2023

Listen traitor; the fact you’re still in Congress and not in jail proves there are many cowards in DC (you among them). And to remind you: you cheered as Biden walked away from Afghanistan; last I checked we were still shoveling cash to Ukraine. — Captain Caveman (@BenHardee) October 7, 2023

Coward? Are you on your way over to Ukraine?? — David W.Ferris (@DAVIDWFERRIS) October 7, 2023

Apparently not since Ukraine isn't going well, Israel seems to be in trouble, the White House had to reverse what Biden said about Taiwan, and this administration can't even control the border. — Robert (@tally_dad) October 7, 2023

No conservative has backed the corruption in Ukraine. And the majority of Americans are sick of the money being sent. Leadership? You can not even defend our borders let alone anyone else. — Cosmo Love (@TheCosmoAlien) October 7, 2023

I don't think that the people of Taiwan want you anywhere near any decision that impacts them. They think that you've been compromised by the Chinese government. Better sit that one out there loverboy. — Saratoga Smitty (@SaratogaSmitty) October 7, 2023

Republicans have "walked away" from Ukraine to the tune of tens of billions of dollars. Damn those MAGA Republicans who would at least like to audit where the money's going.

Can you believe this guy thought he was the right leadership for America?

